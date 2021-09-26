Crop failure: Why a Montana jury gave hemp growers $65.5M

“I asked [DOA],” Beau said, “‘How in the hell do you let a company that comes in and contracts 20,000 acres of hemp at $500 an acre — so you know what that value is — and they ended up with a [bond] for like 20,000 or 25,000 bucks.”

The Andersons have filed to claim the bond, but so have dozens of other farmers.

The harvest

All things considered, hemp did well in northeastern Montana. The Andersons said the various farms growing the product saw every condition imaginable. From dry to wet and everything in between, the crops were decent.

Some challenges of raising hemp for human consumption, like the production of CBD oil, manifest at harvest. It should have been a red flag, Beau explained, when the company had no input when it came to harvesting the crop as to how it should be cut, stored or packaged.

When the plant matured, Beau swathed it, let it dry like alfalfa and then baled it. The only thing they needed to do now was wait for USA Biofuels to pick it up and deliver it to Eureka93’s plant. That never happened and for the second time that year, the company failed to pay what was owed according to the contract.