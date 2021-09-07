Crossbow lawsuit shot down, again

Injunction

Christensen also wrote that the men’s request for a preliminary injunction required them to establish that they would be likely to succeed in their case and suffer irreparable harm if the court did not step in. A preliminary injunction is meant to preserve the status quo, he noted.

“Plaintiffs’ application, however, seeks relief beyond the status quo,” Christensen wrote. “Plaintiffs provide no evidence that Montana has ever permitted crossbow hunting during its Archery Only Season or that exemptions to that rule have been permitted in the past. Preliminary injunctive relief ‘which goes well beyond simply maintaining the status quo … is particularly disfavored, and should not be issued unless the facts and law clearly favor the moving party.’”

Christensen noted that hunting with a crossbow is not prohibited, it is merely restricted, and such restriction doesn’t appear to discriminate against anyone based on their disability. He also said the plaintiffs had not “demonstrated irreparable harm, but even if they had done so, it is not the ‘extreme or very serious damage’ required to show entitlement to a preliminary injunction that will alter the status quo.”