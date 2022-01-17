Crow children's book added to Indian Education for All curriculum

Bakaate has published three books about Lily Good Path. She transforms into a different animal in each book: a bear, an eagle and a buffalo, each animal assisting her tribe. The character was created by the club with the aim to tell stories with the arching themes of caring for the earth and respecting all cultures.

Bits of autobiography are woven into the narratives, with characters getting their Indian names from the authors and their families. Children who grew up in and around the Crow Nation will also see familiar landmarks, like the Pryor, Crazy and the Big Horn mountains. The artwork for the first three stories came from MSUB marketing professor and club advisor A.J. Otjen, who also assisted in writing.

“I dusted off my pencils because I was the advisor…It was incredibly collaborative,” Otjen said.

The fourth installment in the series focuses on Lily’s cousin, Elk Morning. Since the first Lily Good Path book, its creators had wanted to find a way to add their new character to the Montana Office of Public Instruction’s Indian Education for All curriculum.