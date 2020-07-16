Crow Fair canceled, stay at home order extended on the reservation

Chairman Alvin "A.J" Not Afraid has canceled the annual Crow Fair on the Crow Indian Reservation and extended a "stay-at-home order" until the end of August.
The 102nd annual Crow Fair is canceled "due to the high risk exposure level it brings our communities," an executive order issued Thursday said. The fair was set to be held from Aug. 14 to 17 at Crow Agency.
"It is critical to protect public health and human safety," Crow leadership said in the order.
The Crow Indian Reservation lies mostly in Big Horn County, which has been hit hard with COVID-19. Within the county, there have been at least 129 cases and five people have died from the disease.
The Indian Health Service has reported 542 cases in the Billings area, which covers tribal communities in Montana and the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming.
Montana has 1,226 active COVID-19 cases, and 35 people have died as of Thursday. Nearly 13% of those cases are among the Montana's Indigenous population, which makes up just 6% of the state's population.
The cancellation follows other Montana tribal nation's decisions to postpone or cancel community events, powwows and rodeos in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in tribal communities.
Extended order
The executive “stay-at-home” order was extended to Aug. 31. Not Afraid first issued the order on March 28.
On June, 26, Crow tribal leadership also implemented a mask requirement for the entire reservation.
Big Horn County has had a mask order in place since the end of June, requiring residents to wear a mask. On Wednesday Gov. Steve Bullock ordered statewide mask use for all counties with four or more COVID-19 cases.
Under the Crow order, essential services and businesses may remain open. Businesses are required to follow social distancing guidelines.
The order prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a household or place of residence.
The order also requires people who have traveled out of state to quarantine for 14 days.
On the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, tribal officials aren’t taking any chances with COVID-19.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.