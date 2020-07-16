Crow Fair canceled, stay at home order extended on the reservation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chairman Alvin "A.J" Not Afraid has canceled the annual Crow Fair on the Crow Indian Reservation and extended a "stay-at-home order" until the end of August.

The 102nd annual Crow Fair is canceled "due to the high risk exposure level it brings our communities," an executive order issued Thursday said. The fair was set to be held from Aug. 14 to 17 at Crow Agency.

"It is critical to protect public health and human safety," Crow leadership said in the order.

The Crow Indian Reservation lies mostly in Big Horn County, which has been hit hard with COVID-19. Within the county, there have been at least 129 cases and five people have died from the disease.

The Indian Health Service has reported 542 cases in the Billings area, which covers tribal communities in Montana and the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming.