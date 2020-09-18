Crow police align with new national organization on police reform

New Chief of Police Chaz Bends, who became chief Sept. 8, said he was hoping the meetings would help build trust with the community and the new force.

“(Trust) has been lost through the BIA,” Bends said. The arrival of the ACT NOW team gave the police force “the push they needed” to start these discussions, he said.

Bends said he hopes working with the national group will help the force be more proactive when responding to crime on the reservation.

The reservation has grappled with under-policing in the past.

In late November, Not Afraid issued an emergency declaration over concerns the BIA is not staffed adequately to respond to emergencies, combat serious crimes or address missing Indigenous people cases.

At the time, Not Afraid said that only five BIA officers cover the more than 2 million-acre reservation.

Now, the police force has 10 officers, Copple said. The eventual goal is to have 50 with officers dispersed throughout the towns on the large reservation.