Crow police aligns with new national organization on police reform

“The Crow Tribe of Indians was our first site to launch this initiative,” Copple said. The organization does not yet have a website.

ACT NOW is part of UNITE, Copple said. UNITE, according to its website, is a growing collaborative dedicated to addressing universal challenges in America. It launched its initial public platform with a 24-hour live stream featuring celebrities, artists and politicians.

The UNITE organization, founded by Tim Shriver, chairman of the Special Olympics, leads the “collaborative.” The focus turned to police reform after police killed George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis, Copple said.

Copple said he has a long history of working on police reform. He is the founder of Strategic Applications International, a consulting firm working on policing and government relations, according to its website. In 2015, SAI facilitated the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.

The Crow Nation, which is the first stop for the organization, is unique because the police force is new, Copple said.

"It's like starting with a blank sheet of paper," he said.