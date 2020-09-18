Crow police aligns with new national organization on police reform

The new Crow Tribal Police force is working with an upstart organization that says it will help “co-create” the fledgling department.
An announcement the tribal police would work with a national organization on police reform came Sept. 11 during a campaign stop for incumbent Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid at Optimist Park in Billings.
Not Afraid is running against former vice chairman Carlson “Duke” Goes Ahead in the Crow Tribe Execution Branch elections.
Also running on Not Afraid’s ticket is Paul Hill for vice chairman, Ken Deputee Jr. for secretary and Tye Backbone for vice secretary. Conrad “C.J.” Stewart for vice chairman, Patrick Alden Jr. for secretary and Dylan Jefferson for vice secretary. The primary election is Oct. 10.
The organization, called ACT NOW, will help write policy, train officers and collaboratively develop the new department, according to James Copple, project director for ACT NOW.
It also aims to work with 13 other communities, including the Wind River Reservation, on police reform, community trust, officer training and transparency, Copple said.
The other communities include: Atlanta, Georgia; Buffalo, New York; Camden, New Jersey; Charleston, South Carolina; Chicago; Washtenaw County, Michigan; Martin County, Kentucky; Oklahoma City; Phoenix, Arizona; San Antonio, Texas; Stockton, California; Indianapolis; and Madison, Wisconsin.
“The Crow Tribe of Indians was our first site to launch this initiative,” Copple said. The organization does not yet have a website.
ACT NOW is part of UNITE, Copple said. UNITE, according to its website, is a growing collaborative dedicated to addressing universal challenges in America. It launched its initial public platform with a 24-hour live stream featuring celebrities, artists and politicians.
The UNITE organization, founded by Tim Shriver, chairman of the Special Olympics, leads the “collaborative.” The focus turned to police reform after police killed George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis, Copple said.
Copple said he has a long history of working on police reform. He is the founder of Strategic Applications International, a consulting firm working on policing and government relations, according to its website. In 2015, SAI facilitated the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.
The Crow Nation, which is the first stop for the organization, is unique because the police force is new, Copple said.
"It's like starting with a blank sheet of paper," he said.
The Crow Tribe is in the process of taking over law enforcement from the Bureau of Indian Affairs on the expansive reservation. The tribal police officially formed in June. Under federal law the FBI and BIA are still responsible for investigating and prosecuting major crimes on the reservation.
Forming a tribal police department has been in the works for years, but it began to solidify earlier this year after Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid submitted a proposal to the Bureau of Indian Affairs to assume law enforcement services.
The Indian Self-Determination Act of 1975 allows tribes to provide their own law enforcement through federal grants and contracts.
The proposal, and a request to convey an abandoned jail in Crow Agency, are both still awaiting approval from the BIA, Not Afraid said. The department is based in Garryowen, in the Custer Battlefield Museum.
About two weeks after formation, the department requested the BIA lease or sell an abandoned jail in Crow Agency to the tribe. The department has no detention facility; inmates from both the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations are transferred to a BIA facility in Hardin.
Reform
The first step in reforming the Crow Tribal police will be listening sessions with tribal members and with "rank and file" officers with the force, Copple said.
“That’s the first phase,” Copple said. “Talking and getting ideas.”
New Chief of Police Chaz Bends, who became chief Sept. 8, said he was hoping the meetings would help build trust with the community and the new force.
“(Trust) has been lost through the BIA,” Bends said. The arrival of the ACT NOW team gave the police force “the push they needed” to start these discussions, he said.
Bends said he hopes working with the national group will help the force be more proactive when responding to crime on the reservation.
The reservation has grappled with under-policing in the past.
In late November, Not Afraid issued an emergency declaration over concerns the BIA is not staffed adequately to respond to emergencies, combat serious crimes or address missing Indigenous people cases.
At the time, Not Afraid said that only five BIA officers cover the more than 2 million-acre reservation.
Now, the police force has 10 officers, Copple said. The eventual goal is to have 50 with officers dispersed throughout the towns on the large reservation.
Copple said the group will provide training for officers, including crisis intervention and deescalation tactics, help draft concrete policy for the department and explore ideas behind restorative justice and alternatives to incarceration.
Copple wasn't clear yet how the listening sessions or public input would look but hopes to hold sessions as soon as in four weeks.
Not Afraid echoed that sentiment saying there needed to be public involvement to create trust.
"We are getting a lot of good feedback from elderly and youth," Not Afraid said.
Still, Not Afraid said there may be some skepticism.
"The outcome is hopefully it promotes safety, well-being, community policing," he said. "The police work for the community and we’re not about just incarcerating people."
