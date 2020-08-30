Crow programs work to reduce spread of virus, and preserve the culture

At the end of March, Ember Singer pivoted her youth mentorship program to cater to her community’s more pressing needs: an oncoming pandemic.
While watching the virus spread across the Navajo Nation, Singer knew the effects of COVID-19 could be disastrous for the Crow Nation.
“Of billions of people in the world, we only have just shy of 15,000 Crow people,” Singer said. “We’re always losing some part of our culture, language and customs — our way of life. If this virus hits home enough it could potentially wipe out entire clans and entire families.”
Singer, whose Crow name is Does Good Deeds, 32, lives near Garryowen on the Crow Indian Reservation. She belongs to the Greasy Mouth Clan, and is a child of the Big Lodge Clan.
She, and her husband Lloyd Hogan III, founded Biluuké Strong in 2018, a youth-led traditional mentoring program designed after the Crow cultural clanship system, which provides social services for youth, adults and elders.
Now the nonprofit is focusing on educating and promoting healthy living during the pandemic, while providing people with masks and hand sanitizer.
“We’ve given away almost 7,000 masks since the beginning of the pandemic,” Singer said.
She, her husband and a handful of other volunteers have worked to distribute masks, hand sanitizer, home cleaning supplies, and food and necessities for those quarantining. The organization also planned to deliver back-to-school packages and backpacks for students.
As COVID-19 continues to spread in Big Horn County, which encompasses the Crow Indian Reservation and portions of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, the need for education and prevention against the virus that disproportionately effects Native Americans is paramount.
Singer, the tribe and other organizations in Big Horn County are putting in the work.
Education and awareness
As the number of cases climb in Big Horn County, public health officials have focused on pushing positive narratives and educating people on why they should wear masks and social distance.
“We’re hoping with increasing knowledge and self-awareness that cases start to come down a little,” Big Horn County Public Health officer Dr. Carol Greimann said.
Singer agrees that education is key. She’s seen misinformation on the virus circulate on social media, and general confusion in her community on incubation periods and how the virus spreads.
Indian Health Services recently enlisted Christian Parrish, an Apsalooke hip-hop artist known as Supaman, to create an educational video about masking up.
Parrish was on board. He’s lost friends and family to the virus.
“When it (the virus) hits close to your family it really wakes you up,” Parrish said. “Not only that but the elders carry all the wisdom and oral teachings, and have a lot of knowledge. To see our elders pass is a devastation to our community.”
On his social media pages Parrish published a music video depicting him dancing while wearing a mask and regalia on an empty road. The regalia was to remind others “we’re still here, dancing and singing.”
“Everything is symbolic,” he said. “The road is because we’re trying to move forward.”
“Mask up, keep your distance and keep Indian Country safe,” Parrish says in the video.
In addition to the IHS video, Parrish also this week launched an online music platform, Crow Rez Radio, to broadcast music, information on the community and coronavirus updates, and Crow cultural education like stories and language promotion.
Especially with Crow Fair and other powwows and summer events across the state canceled, Parrish is hoping the radio station will help people feel connected. The station can be found online at www.crowrezradio.com.
Parrish, a Crow tribal member, said he’s felt frustrated with how some people in Montana are treating the pandemic.
“People aren’t taking precautions like I think they should be,” he said.
Tia Hoops tested positive for COVID-19 in early April, one of the first cases in Big Horn County. At the time Hoops, who is from Fort Belknap, was living on the Crow Reservation with her husband. She is still unsure of where she might have contracted the virus.
Hoops, 28, spent a day on oxygen at St. Vincent Healthcare and was also sick with pneumonia. She has no underlying conditions, but narrowly avoided going on a ventilator and remembered fearing she may die.
"Honestly, it gave me PTSD. I was so scared," she said. It took her about a month to feel recovered.
Getting sick put the pandemic into perspective, she said, and she wishes more people realized the severity of the disease. Still, she sees people not taking the virus seriously, not wearing masks or social distancing.
"The numbers are climbing," she said. Having experienced being sick, the Montana State University Billings nursing student wants others to mask up.
"It's absolutely real," she said.
As cases balloon, Greimann has observed a shift in the attitude of Big Horn County residents toward the virus, she said. With more cases more people begin to take it seriously.
The most effective way to curb the disease in the county is overall education, she said.
“When we look at rolling averages we feel like we are a little better today than last week. We’re hoping we’ve reached the plateau,” she said.
In recent weeks the county has seen the curve of daily case counts flatten and begin to trend downward. The county is averaging more than 10 new cases daily.
Still, Labor Day parties and school starting has her worried about more spread.
School started Aug. 26 for Hardin School District, which includes Crow Public Schools. Pryor Public Schools began Aug. 15.
Lodge Grass Public Schools postponed the first day of school for the district until further notice.
Vulnerable
Across the nation, minorities have been disproportionately affected by the disease.
In Montana, despite accounting for only 6% of the population, Native Americans make up 34% of COVID-19 deaths.
And, out of all Montana positive cases, 15% are in Indigenous people, according to data from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.
The Navajo Nation, which was an early hot spot in the pandemic, is an example of how the virus can rip through a reservation. Nearly 500 people on the Navajo Nation have died from the virus, and about 9,500 people have tested positive.
Native Americans can be particularly vulnerable to the disease for myriad reasons that stem from unfair policy, generational trauma and racial inequities that have “contributed to disparities in health and socioeconomic factors,” according to a CDC report on the effects of COVID-19 on American Indians released Aug. 19.
Big Horn County has been hit hard by the virus. It is one of the state’s “hot spots” for the disease, along with neighboring Yellowstone County.
As of Friday Big Horn County had 98 active COVID-19 cases and 15 people have died. Overall there have been more than 630 cases of COVID-19, and more than 500 people have recovered.
The first two weeks of August tallied more cases than the entire month of July, according to the county’s data. Currently 4.4% of the population has tested positive.
Many people also live in multi-generational households, or couch-surf, which makes safely quarantining a challenge.
In an effort to curb the spread of the disease tribal leaders across Montana have taken drastic action, including implementing lockdowns and curfews and canceling summer events.
The Crow Indian Reservation has been under a stay-at-home order since March. On Aug. 6 the reservation went into lockdown after several tribal members died of the disease.
The lockdown also includes a curfew and bans public gathering. Northern Cheyenne implemented a similar lockdown.
Big Horn County has also taken more drastic measures than statewide guidelines. It was the first county to issue a localized mask mandate in late June, nearly a month before Gov. Steve Bullock issued a similar statewide order.
Compliance with local and state guidelines hasn't been perfect in the county, which has also seen big clusters of cases related to weddings, travel and social gatherings, Greimann said.
"It has gotten to the point where almost everyone in our county either knows someone who has gotten sick, or lives with someone who’s gotten sick," she said.
