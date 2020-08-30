Crow programs work to reduce spread of virus, and preserve the culture

“People aren’t taking precautions like I think they should be,” he said.

Tia Hoops tested positive for COVID-19 in early April, one of the first cases in Big Horn County. At the time Hoops, who is from Fort Belknap, was living on the Crow Reservation with her husband. She is still unsure of where she might have contracted the virus.

Hoops, 28, spent a day on oxygen at St. Vincent Healthcare and was also sick with pneumonia. She has no underlying conditions, but narrowly avoided going on a ventilator and remembered fearing she may die.

"Honestly, it gave me PTSD. I was so scared," she said. It took her about a month to feel recovered.

Getting sick put the pandemic into perspective, she said, and she wishes more people realized the severity of the disease. Still, she sees people not taking the virus seriously, not wearing masks or social distancing.

"The numbers are climbing," she said. Having experienced being sick, the Montana State University Billings nursing student wants others to mask up.

"It's absolutely real," she said.