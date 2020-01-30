Crow prosecutor pursues criminal charges in leadership fray

"It's not a political issue. It's an issue of not following the rules," Minnis told The Associated Press. "It's akin to the impeachment proceedings currently happening in Congress. You can't make it easy to pull an ouster. You can't cut corners."

Others from the tribe were also involved in the removal of documents, but Minnis said the three defendants had orchestrated the scheme and no one else faces charges.

An attorney for Goes Ahead and Backbone said the 2019 recall election had been held in accordance with the Crow Constitution and the two officials had legitimate access to the financial documents that were removed.

"This is the vice chair of the tribe and the vice secretary. If they don't have access to those documents, something is wrong," said Thomas Towe, a Billings attorney who has sought to uphold the recall election in a case still pending before the special tribal judge.

An attorney who has represented White Clay and the tribe's legislative branch, Thor Hoyte, accused Not Afraid of contriving the criminal charges as a "politically-motivated hail-Mary" ahead of the November election.

"It is clearly a politically-motivated prosecution, a malicious prosecution," Hoyte said.