Crow Tribal chairman endorses Daines

Crow Tribal Chairman A.J. Not Afraid, speaking for the tribe, has endorsed the reelection of U.S. Sen Steve Daines.

In a proclamation posted to the Crow Tribe of Indians Facebook page, Not Afraid credited Daines, a Republican for working on several Indigenous issues for Montana tribes, including Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons, federal recognition for the Little Shell Tribe, and the settlement of the water treaty rights for the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribe.

Not Afraid made the endorsement July 31. He later emphasized several points in the endorsement in a text to The Billings Gazette.

"The Crow Tribe is honored to support Senator Daines because he has always strongly supported us," Not Afraid said. "He is respectful of tribal sovereignty and self-determination and more responsive to Montana's tribal leaders than any elected official we have ever known. For example, during the coronavirus pandemic and the intensity of the CARES Act negotiations, Sen. Daines personally called every Montana tribal leader every day."

Additionally, the Crow are the only Montana tribe with significant coal resources. As the coal economy has struggled, Daines brought Vice President Mike Pence to the Absaloka Mine to meet with tribal leaders about the Trump administration’s efforts to support the industry.

