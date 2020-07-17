Crow Tribal Police eye former BIA jail to begin detention operations

Some of the decline in arrests made by the BIA has been due to COVID-19, Wilson said.

Inmates are medically cleared by the Indian Health Service before being booked into the facility, which has bogged down the system, according to Crow Tribe chief operating officer Karl Little Owl.

Vacant jail

The jail was closed in 2014 and again in 2016 by the BIA.

The building has some structural issues, including water damage, black mold and some previous asbestos, said Lt. Clarice Miner with the BIA.

Renovations to make the facility compliant with federal standards would be funded through the CARES Act. The tribe was awarded more than $25 million in COVID-19 relief monies.

During the tour of the abandoned detention facility, which sits across from the Crow Tribal Courts building, BIA and police officials spoke on the benefits of acquiring and renovating the building.

Not Afraid said the new jail could mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the reservation.

The BIA facility in Hardin is the regional detention center. Tribal members from Northern Cheyenne and Crow reservations, and sometimes from other nearby reservations, are housed there.