Crow Tribe elects new chairman, executive positions

The Crow Tribe may elect a new chairman and new leadership after casting ballots in the Executive Branch general elections.
The election, held Saturday, comes as the Crow Tribe grapples with the ongoing pandemic, which has hit Big Horn County and Yellowstone County, where the reservation lies, particularly hard.
Early returns on Sunday showed that incumbent Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid lost to tribal Sen. Frank White Clay 1,978 votes to 1,428 in the race for Crow Tribal Chairman. The results are preliminary.
Not Afraid was elected chairman of the Crow Tribe in 2016.
In 2019, Not Afraid's leadership was challenged when other top officials, including the vice chairman, moved to recall Not Afraid. A judge ultimately ruled in favor of Not Afraid.
White Clay is currently serving his second term as a legislator in the Black Lodge district for the Crow Tribe. He was first elected as a senator in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.
White Clay did not return a call or email requesting comment.
For vice-chairman, Lawrence DeCrane beat out candidate Paul J. Hill with 1,798 votes to 1,642. DeCrane is also currently serving as a legislator, and is serving his third term in the Arrow Creek and Pryor district.
DeCrane did not return an email seeking comment.
Levi Black Eagle beat current vice-secretary Shawn Backbone for the position of secretary with 1,991 votes to 1,425. Black Eagle will take over from current Secretary Knute Old Crow, who did not run for re-election.
Black Eagle is a teacher at the Crow Agency Public Schools and a political newcomer.
For vice secretary, Channis D. Whiteman won over Yvonne Little Light Medicine Tail Jr. with 1,981 votes to 1,396.
On their joint campaign Facebook page, Black Eagle and Whiteman thanked supporters.
Enrolled members cast more than 3,000 ballots Saturday. Each elected official will serve four-year terms.
