Crow Tribe elects new chairman, executive positions

The Crow Tribe may elect a new chairman and new leadership after casting ballots in the Executive Branch general elections.

The election, held Saturday, comes as the Crow Tribe grapples with the ongoing pandemic, which has hit Big Horn County and Yellowstone County, where the reservation lies, particularly hard.

Early returns on Sunday showed that incumbent Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid lost to tribal Sen. Frank White Clay 1,978 votes to 1,428 in the race for Crow Tribal Chairman. The results are preliminary.

Not Afraid was elected chairman of the Crow Tribe in 2016.

In 2019, Not Afraid's leadership was challenged when other top officials, including the vice chairman, moved to recall Not Afraid. A judge ultimately ruled in favor of Not Afraid.

White Clay is currently serving his second term as a legislator in the Black Lodge district for the Crow Tribe. He was first elected as a senator in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.

White Clay did not return a call or email requesting comment.

