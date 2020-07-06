Crow Tribe forms police department

"The Crow Tribe will no longer accept 'lip service' for the unacceptable lack of law enforcement and public safety concerns," the declaration stated.

At the time Not Afraid said that only five BIA officers cover the more than 2 million-acre reservation.

Big Horn County, much of which is home to the Crow Indian Reservation, has the highest per capita rate of missing and murdered Indigenous people in the state.

Police chief Terrill Bracken said the department intended to train officers dedicated to MMIP cases, and that search-and-rescue efforts would be “an important part of what we do.”

Specifics of what that would look like were still being ironed out, he said.