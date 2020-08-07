Crow Tribe orders curfew, lockdown

The Crow Tribe issued a curfew and lockdown for the next two weeks following concern over quickly increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Big Horn County.
Chairman Alvin "A.J." Not Afraid issued the order on Thursday evening "modifying" an existing "stay-at-home" order for the Crow Indian Reservation that was set to expire Aug. 21.
The curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, and the lockdown bans public gatherings and the use of the Oka Beh' Marina in Bighorn Canyon Recreational Area.
Check points at access points to public areas and the reservation will be established to monitor and turn non-residents around, according to the order.
The annual Crow Fair, which was set to be held the second weekend in August, was canceled in July.
“The previous extension of the stay-at-home orders were not followed properly which has lead to an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, and unfortunately, deaths," Not Afraid said in the order.
Essential businesses and emergency and medical facilities will be allowed to remain open under specific guidelines.
Not Afraid also addressed the upcoming school year, and said administration has determined its unsafe to have students in classrooms, despite discussions with the Montana Public School System.
“We cannot afford to risk our future and the risks are just too great for the Crow people," he said.
Big Horn County, where much of the reservation lies, added its 12th death on Thursday. In the first week of August the county added 85 new cases of COVID-19, with 11 people hospitalized as of Thursday, according to public information officer Rhonda Johnson.
The county misreported two additional deaths in the county Thursday. Johnson said the people were not actually residents of Big Horn County.
The county currently has the highest per capita percentage of cases in the state, according to data compiled by the county on Tuesday.
With more than 360 cases, about 1.5% of the population has currently tested positive for the virus. The second highest is Yellowstone county, which has seen nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases.
In an effort to curb the spread of the disease, the Big Horn County health department and county commissioners Thursday asked residents for increased cooperation of county and state mask ordinances and for people to self-quarantine for two weeks whenever possible and limit unessential gatherings.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!