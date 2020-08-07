Crow Tribe orders curfew, lockdown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Crow Tribe issued a curfew and lockdown for the next two weeks following concern over quickly increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Big Horn County.

Chairman Alvin "A.J." Not Afraid issued the order on Thursday evening "modifying" an existing "stay-at-home" order for the Crow Indian Reservation that was set to expire Aug. 21.

The curfew is in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, and the lockdown bans public gatherings and the use of the Oka Beh' Marina in Bighorn Canyon Recreational Area.

Check points at access points to public areas and the reservation will be established to monitor and turn non-residents around, according to the order.

The annual Crow Fair, which was set to be held the second weekend in August, was canceled in July.

“The previous extension of the stay-at-home orders were not followed properly which has lead to an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, and unfortunately, deaths," Not Afraid said in the order.

Essential businesses and emergency and medical facilities will be allowed to remain open under specific guidelines.