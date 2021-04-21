Crow Tribe set to enter cannabis industry

The Apsáalooke Nation will take its first steps toward entering the cannabis industry this week.

Crow Chairman Frank White Clay is expected to approve an ordinance that will allow the tribal government to oversee its own cultivation and sale of marijuana, and benefit from the revenue.

“We’re moving forward. We’re diversifying our economy throughout the tribe. Coal was the name of the game for the tribe for a while, but for good business we have to diversify within the reservation,” White Clay told The Gazette on Wednesday.

While individual states have begun legalizing recreational use of marijuana in recent years, the cultivation of cannabis in Indian Country has spurred tension between tribal members and federal authorities that spans decades. When the Oglala Sioux Tribe legalized industrial hemp in the late '90s, DEA agents confiscated the crops.

Later, the Justice Department under the Obama administration published a memorandum stating U.S. attorneys would not prevent any tribe from growing or selling marijuana. The memo applied to every tribe so long as specific enforcement criteria were met, and regardless of how any state classified cannabis.