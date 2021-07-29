Crow Tribe sues federal officer after K-9 latches onto man

A civil complaint from prosecutor David Sibley seeks to ban Bureau of Indian Affairs Officer Steve Stallings from the Crow reservation in southeastern Montana over the July 20 incident.

Stallings was the handler for a dog that latched onto the leg of a tribal member following a traffic stop in Lodge Grass, according to the complaint.

Despite Stallings attempts to restrain the animal, it continued to hold the suspect's leg in its jaws even after he was on the ground and in handcuffs, causing extensive injuries that required the suspect to be hospitalized, the prosecutor said.

Stallings could not be reached for comment. A bureau spokesperson did not have an immediate response to the allegations.

The suspect had been in a confrontation with a second officer prior to Stallings' arrival, according to the complaint. He faces charges of resisting, obstructing and assaulting an officer and is due to make an initial court appearance next month, Sibley said.

The suspect could not be reached for comment.

Sibley said Thursday that he filed the complaint a day earlier in Crow Nation Tribal Court, but did not know when Stallings would be officially served with the suit.

The prosecutor said he decided to pursue charges after reviewing cellphone video of the incident captured by the suspect's wife. Because Stallings is not Native American, he cannot be charged with criminal offenses in tribal court.

“Law enforcement has to be held to a similar standard or higher standards than the public,” Sibley said. “The bottom line is if you don’t have the ability to control the dog, you don’t have any business deploying it.”

The suspect had been stopped for allegedly running a stop sign and erratic driving, according to the complaint and Sibley.

A confrontation occurred and the officer who had pulled over the suspect used his Taser twice on him before Stallings arrived and deployed the dog, according to the complaint.

Lack of adequate law enforcement has long plagued the 2.3 million acre Crow reservation along the Wyoming line. Tribal Chairman Frank White Clay said more officers are needed, but they must be adequately trained.

A statement released by the tribe said the incident was “a violent abuse of power.”

“The video clearly shows an officer who is not properly trained, who cannot control a K-9 and shouldn’t be policing our people and tribal lands,” White Clay said.