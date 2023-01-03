Crown Butte avalanche victim identified; 2 other fatalities described

The victim of a fatal avalanche near Cooke City has been identified as Wyatt Oden Coiteux, 21, of La Center, Washington, according to the Reflector newspaper in Battle Ground, Washington.

The newspaper cited a press release from Coiteux’s family business as the source of the information.

The Washington state man was snowmobiling with his 17-year-old brother on the southeast slope of Crown Butte on Dec. 31 when the “very large avalanche” broke loose, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.

The slide carried Coiteux 600 vertical feet, burying him under 5 feet of snow. Although wearing an airbag, which when deployed can help keep a person closer to the top of the snow, the device had not been activated. It took an hour for rescuers to find Coiteux, who was unable to be revived. He was not wearing an avalanche beacon, used to help locate avalanche victims.

The avalanche was 500 feet wide and was 2 to 4 feet deep where it broke loose at the crown, which was located at an elevation of about 9,800 feet.

Coiteux is the third person to be killed in an avalanche this winter. The two other deaths occurred in Colorado, including the death of a man who also died on Dec. 31 after skiing out of bounds at Breckenridge Ski Resort, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The victim has been identified as Nick Feinstein, 22, the son of University of Northern Colorado president Andy Feinstein. Andy Feinstein was also caught in the slide but was able to extricate himself and call for help.

The third fatality this season occurred the day after Christmas when four Colorado backcountry riders — a father and three teenage sons — went to a popular backcountry location near Berthoud Pass. The sons began building a jump while the father, 44-year-old Brian Bunnell from Lakewood, Colorado, hiked uphill on his splitboard to ride downhill.

The father triggered the slide which also buried one of his teenage sons. All were wearing beacons and the son was quickly uncovered, but the father wasn’t found fast enough and died despite CPR.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center noted in its report, “By building a jump in an avalanche track, the teens spent a significant amount of time exposed to potential avalanches. A standard avalanche safety practice is to avoid waiting or regrouping in the avalanche track or runout zones. Choose places to eat lunch or build jumps outside of terrain connected to steep slopes above. Watch from a distance when others are riding and limit the amount of time you are exposed to avalanche terrain whenever possible.”

Last winter, 17 people were killed in avalanches in the United States, with three fatalities in Montana (two near Cooke City) and two in Wyoming. The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center will release a more detailed report on the Crown Butte fatality sometime this week.

The center rated avalanche danger “moderate” in its southwestern Montana forecasting region, with persistent weak layers in the snowpack a cause for concern.

“Triggering avalanches is slightly less likely with each day that passes without new snow,” the center noted in its Tuesday forecast. “However, large, human-triggered avalanches breaking on persistent weak layers remain possible.”

The avalanche danger in the Flathead Avalanche Center’s forecasting area near Glacier National Park was also rated moderate on higher slopes.