From July through early November, the Ice Cave Trail, Crystal Lake Cabin, Crystal Lake Campground and Crystal Group site in the Big Snowy Mountains will be closed to allow deferred maintenance.

“We received over $800,000 through the Great American Outdoors Act to improve this beloved area,” said Judith-Musselshell District Ranger Jason Oltrogge. “We thank visitors for their patience during the closure this summer and encourage folks to still enjoy the Grandview day use site, Crystal Lake boat ramp and Crystal Cascades trail that will remain open during the construction.”

Work is anticipated to begin July 10 and last through Nov. 1. During this time, new pit toilets and septic systems will be installed, the road in the campground will be resurfaced with improved parking pads, and campground facilities will be updated including a new water system along with campfire rings and picnic tables.

For more information, contact the Forest Service offices in Harlowton 406-632-4391, Stanford 406-566-2292 or Neihart 406-236-5100.