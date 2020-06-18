Custer County should revert to Phase 1, health officials say

Custer County health officials have recommended that the businesses and gathering places revert back to Phase 1 of Montana's COVID-19 reopening plan after a spate of positive test results were announced this week.
The county confirmed its first COVID-19 case June 12, and now has 15 active cases and 19 total, according to a release sent out by the Custer County/Miles City unified health command.
Those are a mix of symptomatic and asymptomatic cases in "limited clusters," county health officer Dr. Michael Kecskes said, including some that were likely discovered well after infection. None have been hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms, and Kecskes stopped short of saying there was evidence of community spread.
"I don't think we have the full picture," he said.
Kecskes hopes that a large, free testing event Friday and Saturday at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds will provide some clarity. With help from the Montana National Guard, health officials will have 1,000 free tests with the option to restock another 1,000 on the second day.
The county health board and health officer have "strongly recommended" that for the next two weeks, "all local businesses, athletics, community events and assemblies return to the restrictions we had in place under Phase 1 of the Governor's Directive for re-opening the Big Sky."
Gov. Steve Bullock had previously moved the state into Phase 2 of his reopening plan. Reverting to Phase 1 would require moves like restaurants and bars reducing their operations to 50% capacity and limiting group gatherings to 10 people.
Bullock has repeatedly emphasized that Montana's reopening progress doesn't mean that the virus isn't a threat, but he hasn't made any sweeping statewide moves to backtrack from Phase 2.
“We need to be acting or living as if we might have the virus, or the people around us might have the virus as well,” Bullock said Wednesday. “I think people should be aware that the virus is still in our midst.”
Rural center
Kecskes said that officials in Custer County are focused primarily on keeping COVID-19 out of nursing homes and care facilities, where it has killed more than 50,000 people nationwide, according to a recent tally from the Wall Street Journal.
The outbreak is an example of how rural communities, while perhaps less at risk than urban centers, are not immune.
"We're a tiny little town, and we have almost as many cases as Great Falls or Helena," Kecskes said.
That comes with some challenges; Custer County has limited staff for things like contact tracing. But there's also the advantage of being able to effectively inform first responders about the possibility of encountering someone positive for COVID-19.
It's important to maintain vigilance about the possibility of contracting the disease and spreading it.
"Many of them said, 'I thought it was the big cottonwood bloom, I thought it was seasonal allergies,'" Kecskes said.
He especially encouraged anyone working in health care or with vulnerable populations — those older than 65 or with pre-existing health conditions — to get tested Friday or Saturday.
The "recommendation" to move to Phase 1 was in part a reflection of having limited resources to enforce requirements, but also a move that Kecskes believes is better than forcing businesses to close.
"I don't think that's an effective public policy," he said of sweeping requirements. But the more strict requirements are something that "we know is an effective tool," he said, pointing to Montana's reduction in cases after the pandemic's initial outbreak in the state.
