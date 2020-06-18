Custer County should revert to Phase 1, health officials say

"We're a tiny little town, and we have almost as many cases as Great Falls or Helena," Kecskes said.

That comes with some challenges; Custer County has limited staff for things like contact tracing. But there's also the advantage of being able to effectively inform first responders about the possibility of encountering someone positive for COVID-19.

It's important to maintain vigilance about the possibility of contracting the disease and spreading it.

"Many of them said, 'I thought it was the big cottonwood bloom, I thought it was seasonal allergies,'" Kecskes said.

He especially encouraged anyone working in health care or with vulnerable populations — those older than 65 or with pre-existing health conditions — to get tested Friday or Saturday.

The "recommendation" to move to Phase 1 was in part a reflection of having limited resources to enforce requirements, but also a move that Kecskes believes is better than forcing businesses to close.

"I don't think that's an effective public policy," he said of sweeping requirements. But the more strict requirements are something that "we know is an effective tool," he said, pointing to Montana's reduction in cases after the pandemic's initial outbreak in the state.

