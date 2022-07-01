 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Billings Gazette is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by TDS Fiber
top story topical

Custer Gallatin forest requests $5.7M for repairs to access roads

  • 0

The Custer Gallatin National Forest has submitted a request for $5.7 million in emergency funds from the Federal Highway Administration to repair "critical" access routes.

The request is part of the Emergency Relief Funding for Federally Owned Roads (ERFO) program.

Forest closures

This map shows road closures on the Beartooth Ranger District.

In total, initial assessments estimate flood damage to the forest, which impacted the Beartooth Ranger District most heavily, at $20 million. The forest will be seeking funding to cover recreational facility costs, infrastructure (outside of the transportation system) and trail repairs. Ground crews continue to assess flood damaged roads, trails, and recreation facilities and additional damages are expected to be found. Some facilities will remain closed for the season.

Sand dunes

Sand and sagebrush swept across the Yankee Jim fishing access site, which has been cleaned up and reopened.

Forest fishing access sites north of Gardiner, including Yankee Jim and Cinnabar, were anticipated to be open by July thanks to the work of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest road crew. A heavy deposit of sand, brush and logs buried the site, including filling one of the vault toilets. Portions of the same sand also held numerous dead salmonflies, sculpins and young trout that were left out of the water as the flood receded.

People are also reading…

Dead fish food

The Yellowstone River flood left sculpins, salmonflies and young trout stranded in backwaters, killing the popular fish foods.

The West Rosebud Road (#2072) is opening to West Rosebud Lake. Pine Grove and Emerald Lake campgrounds will be open.

Outhouse

This vault latrine at the Yankee Jim fishing access site was filled with silt from the flooding. 

Closures continue in other regions, including:

Beartooth: Area closure south of Red Lodge for the Main Fork and Lake Fork of Rock Creek (national forest only) due to extensive damage. Highway repairs are ongoing through Montana Department of Transportation with active hauling. Please respect the area closure south of Red Lodge.

Motorized-use road closures include West Fork Rock Creek beyond Basin campground and East Rosebud Road.

Sheridan, Rattin, M-K and Limberpine campgrounds are closed for season. Greenough & Parkside may open later in the season pending bridge repairs.

Stillwater Road (#2400), including Woodbine campground and the Stillwater Trailhead, will remain closed. West Fork Stillwater Road (#2846) is closed. Woodbine campground, trailhead and parking lot are intact, Woodbine Trail bridge was destroyed along with Stillwater parking lot.

East Rosebud Road closed for season, including recreational sites Sand Dunes picnic area, Jimmy Joe and East Rosebud campgrounds due to significant road damage. East Rosebud campground is intact, Jimmy Joe campground is damaged.

Yellowstone RD: Roads closed include: Main Mill Creek at Mile Marker 14.4 (Passage Creek) and West Mill Creek on forest roads only.

Snowbank Campground is closed all season, bridge washout along with Sixmile Creek above Gold Prize Creek.

Gardiner: Bear Creek bridge over Darroch Creek north of Jardine and Woody Creek Road outside of Cooke City, several backcountry bridges were also washed out, check conditions with district.

Fishing access

Sagebrush and sand nearly bury a vault latrine along the Yellowstone River following record-breaking floods.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea COVID: Gov't blames 'foreign objects' from South Korea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News