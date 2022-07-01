Custer Gallatin forest requests $5.7M for repairs to access roads

The Custer Gallatin National Forest has submitted a request for $5.7 million in emergency funds from the Federal Highway Administration to repair "critical" access routes.

The request is part of the Emergency Relief Funding for Federally Owned Roads (ERFO) program.

In total, initial assessments estimate flood damage to the forest, which impacted the Beartooth Ranger District most heavily, at $20 million. The forest will be seeking funding to cover recreational facility costs, infrastructure (outside of the transportation system) and trail repairs. Ground crews continue to assess flood damaged roads, trails, and recreation facilities and additional damages are expected to be found. Some facilities will remain closed for the season.

Forest fishing access sites north of Gardiner, including Yankee Jim and Cinnabar, were anticipated to be open by July thanks to the work of Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest road crew. A heavy deposit of sand, brush and logs buried the site, including filling one of the vault toilets. Portions of the same sand also held numerous dead salmonflies, sculpins and young trout that were left out of the water as the flood receded.

The West Rosebud Road (#2072) is opening to West Rosebud Lake. Pine Grove and Emerald Lake campgrounds will be open.

Closures continue in other regions, including:

Beartooth: Area closure south of Red Lodge for the Main Fork and Lake Fork of Rock Creek (national forest only) due to extensive damage. Highway repairs are ongoing through Montana Department of Transportation with active hauling. Please respect the area closure south of Red Lodge.

Motorized-use road closures include West Fork Rock Creek beyond Basin campground and East Rosebud Road.

Sheridan, Rattin, M-K and Limberpine campgrounds are closed for season. Greenough & Parkside may open later in the season pending bridge repairs.

Stillwater Road (#2400), including Woodbine campground and the Stillwater Trailhead, will remain closed. West Fork Stillwater Road (#2846) is closed. Woodbine campground, trailhead and parking lot are intact, Woodbine Trail bridge was destroyed along with Stillwater parking lot.

East Rosebud Road closed for season, including recreational sites Sand Dunes picnic area, Jimmy Joe and East Rosebud campgrounds due to significant road damage. East Rosebud campground is intact, Jimmy Joe campground is damaged.

Yellowstone RD: Roads closed include: Main Mill Creek at Mile Marker 14.4 (Passage Creek) and West Mill Creek on forest roads only.

Snowbank Campground is closed all season, bridge washout along with Sixmile Creek above Gold Prize Creek.

Gardiner: Bear Creek bridge over Darroch Creek north of Jardine and Woody Creek Road outside of Cooke City, several backcountry bridges were also washed out, check conditions with district.

