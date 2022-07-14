Custer Gallatin National Forest gets $5.7M in emergency highway funds for flood repairs

The Custer Gallatin National Forest has been awarded $5.7 million in emergency funds from a Federal Highways fund.

The forest’s Beartooth, Yellowstone and Gardiner ranger districts suffered an estimated $22.5 million in damages, based on initial assessments, from a catastrophic mid-June flood. High water on several rivers and creeks washed out roads and bridges and inundated campgrounds and fishing access sites.

According to a forest official, the money has to be assigned to a contract within six months, so some of the work could begin this year and extend into next construction season. One of the most heavily damaged roads was along East Rosebud Creek. The other drainages where the money will be directed include Mill Creek, West Rosebud, West Fork Rock Creek and Main Fork Rock Creek.

Crews on the ground continue to assess the damage to trails in the backcountry. Consequently, the Forest Service is asking anyone traveling into the mountains or the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness to first check with the local ranger district about closures.

The Beartooth Ranger District has reopened the Lake Fork Bridge, allowing access to the Beartrack Trailhead up the drainage. The hike to Mystic Lake in the West Rosebud drainage is open but not from the trailhead, adding an additional mile to the trek.