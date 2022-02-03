Custer Gallatin National Forest plan recommends 8 new wilderness areas

Regarding wildlife, the plan guarantees that Yellowstone’s bison are free to roam into the southern end of Gallatin Canyon, with a goal to remove any barriers and improve habitat. The document also emphasizes protection for bighorn sheep from disease by ensuring separation from domestic sheep grazing allotments, which there are none of at this time. Pack goats would be allowed with precautions.

Tribes

The Forest Service consulted with 18 tribes, including the Crow and Northern Cheyenne, recognizing the importance of the Ashland area, Crazy and Pryor mountains. As a result, the agency is proposing 9,600 acres of Recommended Wilderness in the southern Crazy Mountains, which pleased Shane Doyle, a member of the Apsáalooke Nation.

“At the outset of the Forest planning process, achieving recommended wilderness for the checkerboarded Crazies seemed like a remote possibility,” he said, in a statement. “Much to our delight, the Forest Service has indeed recommended wilderness and created a large backcountry area in the range, offering protection of the mountains for the first time ever in recognition of how culturally vital they are for the Apsáalooke Nation and how ecologically extraordinary they are.”