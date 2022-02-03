Custer Gallatin National Forest plan recommends 8 new wilderness areas

Eight Recommended Wilderness Areas totaling 139,400 acres are proposed in the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s land management plan, unveiled to the public on Friday.
“We pulled forward what we thought was the best of the best for recommended wilderness,” said Mary Erickson, forest supervisor, in a Friday press conference.
The plan ends a process begun in 2016 and replaces the previous strategy adopted in 1987. Since it is an overarching guide, the document does not address specific actions for the 3 million acre landscape stretching from the Bozeman area, 400 miles east to portions of northwestern South Dakota. Rather, it sets overarching goals to guide actions.
Politics
Designating new wilderness, an action exclusive to Congress, has grown increasingly difficult in Montana. In 2017, Sen. Steve Daines and then-Rep. Greg Gianforte unsuccessfully introduced companion bills in Congress to remove Wilderness Study Area designations from 450,000 acres of Montana land.
Last year, Sen. Jon Tester introduced the Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act that would designate 19,000 acres of new wilderness in northwest Montana. Daines subsequently announced he would support Tester’s bill only if his revocation of WSA status for 300,000 acres of land was attached.
A 2018 poll commissioned by UM's Crown of the Continent Greater Yellowstone Initiative found 57% of Montanans supported dedicating new wilderness areas in the state with 35% opposed.
The proposed wilderness areas in the Custer Gallatin would join the more than 1 million acres already designated wilderness in the forest along with about 844,000 acres of Inventoried Roadless Areas.
Gallatin
Much of the recommended wilderness in the Gallatin Range was carved out of the 155,000-acre Hyalite Porcupine Buffalo Horn Wilderness Study Area, first outlined in 1977. The area is a key link for wildlife traveling between the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, Yellowstone National Park and the adjoining Gallatin and Madison mountain ranges. In the past, wilderness and motorized advocates each went to court over Forest Service management of the WSA.
An 800-acre segment of recommended wilderness in the southwestern corner of the Absaroka Mountains near Gardiner is also part of that connection, along with 13,000 acres known as Cowboy Heaven in the Madison Range. This was added following an outcry after the draft plan was unveiled in 2020.
“The final forest plan brings us closer to achieving a goal that Wild Montana has been working towards for decades: permanently protecting the wildest places in the Madison and Gallatin ranges,” said Maddy Munson, field director for Wild Montana, in a statement.
The Gallatin Yellowstone Wilderness Alliance had suggested 1.15 million acres of wilderness be designated across the forest. GYWA member Phil Knight called the agency proposal “underwhelming,” and the group’s president, Joseph Scalia, said the document exposes lowlands in the forest to “unfettered recreation pressure.”
Erickson said the Forest Service’s decisions were balanced and thoughtful.
“Everyone won’t see exactly the choices they would make if they were sitting in our shoes,” she said. “One of the … challenges of public land management is … people have different ideas about what is the right choice.”
In another nod to wildlife connectivity, the Forest Service and Center for Large Landscape Connectivity identified “key linkage areas” in the northern Gallatin Mountains and the western Bridger Mountains, a route seen as essential to joining the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems for wildlife such as grizzly bears to genetically mingle.
Pressure
In the west, the Forest Service is managing an area under enormous development pressure as surrounding communities grow at an unprecedented rate.
With expansion has come demand for infrastructure enhancement, such as trails and campgrounds, as well as greater use of what’s already on the ground. As evidence of the region’s popularity, last year Yellowstone set a record with 4.8 million visits, and Gallatin County’s population has more than doubled since 1990.
To address the growth in recreation use, the plan eyes the conversion of dispersed camping sites to developed ones, adding loop trail connections while continuing to seek new road or trail right of ways to access public land, said Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, acting forest public affairs officer.
The new plan focuses on 229,400 acres included in 10 Recreation Emphasis Areas “with tailored direction and unique recreation opportunities” that would be targeted for investment, she said. These include lands near the recreation communities of West Yellowstone, Big Sky and Cooke City, as well as along the Boulder River.
Diverse
The land management plan estimates about 560,000 acres are suitable for timber production with an average projected timber sale quantity of 10 million board feet a year. Another 8 million board feet a year is eyed for biomass and firewood.
Sun Mountain Lumber in Deer Lodge is one of the mills reliant on the forest for trees, employing about 200 people, according to Sean Steinbach, outreach forester.
"A steady timber supply keeps them busy," he said. "The main takeaway is we want to see good work happen on the ground."
Motorized recreation is split between summer and winter, with 1.28 million acres (42% of the forest) accessible in summer and 1.37 million (45%) in winter. No changes to existing motorized use areas near Billings pleased Anthony Miller, of the Magic City 4x4 club.
The forest is estimated to support 5,640 jobs and nearly $242 million in labor income. While much of that is from tourism-related businesses, the forest is also home to the only palladium and platinum mines in the country, one of only three such producers globally.
The Ashland District manages one of the largest national forest livestock grazing programs, the plan noted, with allotments on about 86% of the district providing forage for roughly 18,300 head of livestock on 44 grazing allotments.
Backcountry
South of Bozeman the plan adds the South Cottonwood as a Backcountry Area to “maintain that sense of place,” Erickson said. The South Cottonwood is one of 13 Backcountry Areas outlined in the plan. All together they total more than 207,600 acres.
Backcountry areas are defined as “generally undeveloped or lightly developed … either unroaded, or have few, primitive roads. Some are both unroaded and untrailed.”
The Gallatin Forest Partnership – a coalition that included horsemen, winter-use advocates, mountain bikers and wilderness advocates – worked with the Forest Service throughout the process to achieve its goals, which seemed to pay off.
“Winter Wildlands Alliance is pleased the new forest plan adopts many aspects of the Gallatin Forest Partnership Agreement, including protections for Hyalite Canyon and its wild neighbor, South Cottonwood,” said Hilary Eisen, policy director for the Winter Wildlands Alliance.
Thirty sections of stream on the forest were recommended for Wild and Scenic Rivers Act protection due to their “outstandingly remarkable values.” The goal is to protect those values, like WSAs, until Congress officially designates them worthy.
Regarding wildlife, the plan guarantees that Yellowstone’s bison are free to roam into the southern end of Gallatin Canyon, with a goal to remove any barriers and improve habitat. The document also emphasizes protection for bighorn sheep from disease by ensuring separation from domestic sheep grazing allotments, which there are none of at this time. Pack goats would be allowed with precautions.
Tribes
The Forest Service consulted with 18 tribes, including the Crow and Northern Cheyenne, recognizing the importance of the Ashland area, Crazy and Pryor mountains. As a result, the agency is proposing 9,600 acres of Recommended Wilderness in the southern Crazy Mountains, which pleased Shane Doyle, a member of the Apsáalooke Nation.
“At the outset of the Forest planning process, achieving recommended wilderness for the checkerboarded Crazies seemed like a remote possibility,” he said, in a statement. “Much to our delight, the Forest Service has indeed recommended wilderness and created a large backcountry area in the range, offering protection of the mountains for the first time ever in recognition of how culturally vital they are for the Apsáalooke Nation and how ecologically extraordinary they are.”
Also recognized as an area of tribal importance were the isolated and unique Pryor Mountains, south of Billings. The Pryors are considered a “botanical hotspot” with more than 400 plant species.
In the range, wilderness is proposed for more than 10,600 acres in Bear Canyon and 8,100 acres in Lost Water Canyon. Additionally, the plan protects the Pryors’ Punch Bowl by designating it a Backcountry Area.
The Pryors Coalition was disappointed more acreage wasn’t recommended for wilderness, calling the backcountry designation “simply inadequate” on its website.
Outreach
As evidence of the forest’s outreach for comment, Erickson said the agency contacted 11 counties, two states and held more than 100 meetings in 15 counties in gathering 1,000 public comments.
The 247 page document is dense with information about the six geographic areas the Forest Service has created to guide its work. These include the Bridger, Bangtail and Crazy mountains; Pryor Mountains; Ashland; Madison, Henrys Lake and Gallatin mountains; Absaroka Beartooth Mountains; and Sioux.
The main goal of the plan is to sustain the forest, including protection of native species, to ensure its resiliency as the world’s climate is forecast to continue to warm, Erickson said.
“We do hope that people recognize the responsiveness and listening that we did through this process, and that people will work with us, moving forward, to implement this plan and partner to do the best for these lands,” she said.