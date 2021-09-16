Custer Gallatin NF unveils plans for ecotone projects

Alliance for the Wild Rockies is a frequent challenger of Forest Service projects, working through the NEPA process.

The Forest Service has not yet identified the areas for treatment. This will happen through an assessment process with the goal of minimizing “undesirable effects.” Daley said any projects likely wouldn’t begin until spring 2022 to allow time for the assessments.

Vague

Environmentalist George Wuerthner said he appreciates the Forest Service recognizing the ecological value of the six identified ecotones, but the proposals are “so broad that any specific objection or support would have to be based on the specifics of the proposal.”

He said work on aspen regeneration would be better served by the agency removing livestock grazing in the summer and allowing high severity fires. Likewise, he said livestock grazing and roads have the biggest impacts on riparian areas. Using logging as a treatment option could lead to weed infestation, as well as open up the forest to drying winds that promotes wildland fire spread, Wuerthner added.