Sheridan, Wyo. — The Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College will host an informational program about Better Angels, an organization dedicated to helping Americans heal the political divide through constructive conversations. The event will take place in the community room at The Hub on Smith from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and is open to the public.
Launched in 2016, Better Angels is a bipartisan citizen’s movement to unify America, according to a news release from Sheridan College. Kris Korfanta, of Sheridan, was recently named Wyoming State Coordinator.
Cathi Kindt, a Better Angels trained moderator, will share information about the organization, its mission, resources and next steps for bringing workshops to Sheridan County during the event.
For more information, go to better-angels.org.