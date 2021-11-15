CWD-positive deer reported in Baker

Chronic wasting disease was recently detected in a mule deer buck that was euthanized within Baker city limits by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials on Oct. 27.

FWP officials collected the deer after residents reported the buck was acting lethargic and was visibly emaciated and had droopy ears, which are classic symptoms of the disease. Baker is in Hunting District 705.

Initial testing came back positive for CWD and the results of the second, confirmation test should soon be available.

“We are awaiting a second test to confirm the positive, but given that the animal was symptomatic and we are in the middle of hunting season, we wanted to get the information out to the public as quickly as possible,” said Baker-area wildlife biologist Melissa Foster.

CWD is a progressive, fatal neurological disease that infects members of the deer family, such as mule and white-tailed deer, elk and moose. Animals may be infected and contagious for a very long time, sometimes two years or longer, before symptoms appear. An animal can appear perfectly healthy and still be infected; that’s why testing is so important.