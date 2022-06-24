Daines introduces bill to remove protected status for 3 WSAs covering almost 104,000 acres

Almost 104,000 acres spread across three designated wilderness study areas would be removed from protected status under a bill introduced in the U.S. Senate on Thursday by Montana Sen. Steve Daines.

Of the three wilderness study areas the largest is the 82,127-acre Middle Fork Judith in the Little Belt Mountains, managed by the Helena Lewis and Clark National Forest.

In its 2021 Forest Plan, the Forest Service decided not to recommend the Middle Fork Judith for wilderness due to “existing uses occurring adjacent” to the area that “impact solitude,” according to the agency’s Decision Notice. However, the decision notice also stated the WSA meets “the intent of the 1977 Wilderness Study Act,” and as such “would remain eligible for inclusion in the wilderness system.”

The other two WSAs are the 11,380-acre Hoodoo Mountain and the 11,580-acre Wales Creek WSAs. Both are located in Powell County, north of Drummond, in the Garnet Mountains and are managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

In 2020 the BLM released a proposed Resource Management Plan that encompassed the two areas, identifying them as not having wilderness characteristics because they did not have 5,000 acres of roadless and contiguous BLM-managed land. The plan was challenged by the state of Montana and Wild Montana, formerly the Montana Wilderness Association, because the decision was authorized by William Perry Pendley. At the time, Pendley was only the acting BLM director and was never confirmed by the U.S. Senate. A federal judge agreed.

A 1984 U.S. Geological Survey report identified the southwest corner of the Wales Creek WSA to have “high potential for gold and base metals.” Mining occurred in the area in the 1890s, now memorialized by the historic ghost town of Garnet.

“The BLM has indicated Hoodoo Mountain would be managed as a Backcountry Conservation Area to promote and support wildlife-dependent recreation opportunities and facilitate the long-term maintenance of big game wildlife populations,” Daines’ press release stated. “Portions of Wales Creek would be managed similarly, while other portions would receive further protections under an Area of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC) designation.”

Conservationists have denounced Daines’ proposal as once again skirting public participation, although Daines said the bill was developed with the help of 19 groups. Among the supporters of the bill that Daines cited are the Judith Basin and Powell County commissioners, motorized user groups, the Montana Farm Bureau and the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association.

“Within the past two years, following a multi-year collaborative process with robust public comment, and using the best available science and spanning multiple Administrations, these areas were deemed unsuitable for wilderness management once again,” Daines said in a statement. “Now it’s past time we respond to this locally led planning direction and release them to general management of public lands.”

The proposal also resurrects hard feelings from 2017 when Daines introduced a bill to eliminate 500,000 acres of WSAs in the state. That bill also targeted the Middle Fork Judith. At the same time, then Rep. Greg Gianforte – who is now governor of Montana – introduced legislation in the U.S. House to remove protections from 24 BLM-managed WSAs in Montana totaling 240,000 acres. Critics at the time denounced the proposals for not including constituents in the planning process.

Becky Edwards, executive director of Mountain Mamas in Bozeman, called Daines’ new bill a “top-down approach.” She pointed to a 2018 poll by the University of Montana’s Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative showing support for the state’s wildlands.

Walker Conynham, president of Hellgate Hunters and Anglers in Missoula, called the WSAs proposed for withdrawal great elk habitat.

“Daines’ bill threatens some of Montana’s best hunting country,” he said in a statement. “Montana hunters and Montana elk need more critical habitat protected, and this bill is a misguided leap in the wrong direction.”

