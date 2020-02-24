Daines presses IHS to release report on doctor's sexual assaults

The Indian Health Service has yet to disclose a third-party report into the way it dealt with pediatrician and serial pedophile Stanley Patrick Weber, according to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who wants the report made public.

Weber, who sexually assaulted Blackfeet Indian boys in the early-1990s and remained employed by IHS for another 16 years. During that time, the pediatrician relocated to Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, where he sexually assaulted five more boys, the youngest of them age 9.

Weber received five life sentences this month for the South Dakota sexual assaults. On Feb. 10, the pediatrician lost an appeal for his Montana conviction of an 18-year sentence and $200,000 fine.

The investigation into Weber revealed that he remained employed by IHS despite concerns of the coworkers and patients. The third-party report by Integritas Creative Solutions was to look at how reports of sexual assault are treated by Indian Health Service.

Daines indicated Monday that the report is done but IHS hasn’t produced it. In a letter to the agency, Daines asked that any names be redacted from the report so it can be made public while protecting privacy rights. Last spring, Daines introduced a bill to deny pensions to federal workers convicted of sexual assault.

In Montana, three Blackfeet men sued IHS last month for failing to protect them from Weber in the 1990s. Two of the men were not identified as victims in Weber’s 2019 federal trial in Montana.

