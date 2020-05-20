Daines seeks COVID-19 federal aid commitment to counties

Local governments are seeking compensation. The Bozeman Chronicle reports the Bozeman is asking for $500,000 in COVID-19 expenses. Bozeman is the county seat of Gallatin County, the Montana community with the most COVID-19 cases. Ravalli County is hoping for $500,000 in CARES Act money, as well.

“With public health and emergency services supported by local governments, it’s important that they have the resources needed to continue to combat the coronavirus,” Daines said in a press release.

Briggs said he expects local governments to receive CARES Act money from the state, but they've had to wait.

"The governor chose to roll out the commercial stuff first. And he may have a plan for how money gets to cities and counties here in Montana, but at this point that has not been released," Briggs said. "We are expending money. Our revenues have been decimated, because in our case at Montana Expo Park, we've had to cancel all the rental arrangements we had from when this started in March through now. We just had to cancel state fair."

Yellowstone County has faced similiar losses at the MetraPark. The Professional Bull Riders in March cancelled its Billings event, which is a significant revenue source for the county.