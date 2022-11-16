Daines to oversee 2024 Senate races, Rosendale in leadership battle

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines will control Republican Senate campaign operations in 2024, the year when Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester may run for reelection.

Daines’ chairmanship of the National Republican Senatorial Committee was revealed Tuesday during a press conference announcing Republican leadership following a lackluster 2022 election in which the party expected to regain the Senate majority but failed.

"We underperformed among voters who did not like President Biden's performance, in, among independents and among moderate Republicans who looked at us and concluded, too much chaos, too much negativity,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said. “And we turned off a lot of the centrist voters which is why I never predicted a red wave to begin with."

Daines was presented as a new member of the leadership lineup that emerged following 2022 NRSC chairman Sen. Rick Scott's poorly supported leadership challenge to McConnell.

Asked by the press to assess Scott’s performance as NRSC chairman, McConnell deferred to Daines.

“We're looking forward. And we're going to learn,” Daines said. “There will be lessons learned certainly from this last cycle. You always learn a lot, and we'll take those lessons learned and apply them going forward.” The senator offered no specifics.

One of just three Democrats elected with less than 51% of the vote in 2018, Tester has twice been a high-profile target of the NRSC. The Democrat’s 50.3% vote share in 2018 was his strongest performance in three successful elections in which support for Libertarian candidates was the difference between the Democrat and his Republican opponents.

The Republican leadership team is heavy on members from the Northern Plains, including Sen. John Thune, GOP whip from South Dakota, and John Barrasso, GOP conference chairman from Wyoming.

Thune introduced Daines as “my northern neighbor, from Montana, who knows how to win tough elections and is the right person to chair the Republican Senatorial Committee.”

Daines was first elected to the Senate in 2014, as part of a nine-seat gain for Republicans. He was fresh off a 2012 win for U.S. House in which he received 53% of the vote. Daines captured 57.7% of the vote in the 2014 race against Democrat Amanda Curtis, a late-summer replacement for John Walsh, who resigned amid a plagiarism scandal that August. Daines was reelected in 2020 with 55% of the vote against then Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. In the span of those election years, Democrats went from controlling both of Montana’s U.S. Senate seats and all but one statewide office, to no statewide offices and one Senate seat, Tester’s.

Playing the part, Daines was in Georgia and Nevada ahead of the election campaigning in races that gave Republicans a chance to control the Senate. Democrat incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto won in Nevada. Republican Herschel Walker trails incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia, which is headed to a runoff.

Daines didn’t respond to questions for this article, among them whether he supported former president Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, which launched Tuesday night. The former president's election-denying politics have quickly become a scapegoat for the GOP's limited gains in the 2022 election.

Trump has attempted to be a king maker in Montana politics since being elected in 2016. The former president endorsed Daines in 2020, flew to Montana multiple times to campaign for Matt Rosendale in 2018 when Rosendale challenged Tester unsuccessfully. Trump also nominated Ryan Zinke to be secretary of the Interior in late 2017, making the Whitefish Republican the only Montanan to serve in a presidential cabinet.

Similarly, neither Rosendale nor Zinke would answer the question Wednesday whether or not they supported the latest presidential run by Trump, who endorsed both men for the U.S. House in the election ended Nov. 8. Trump won 56.9% of the Montana vote in the 2020 presidential election.

McConnell also avoided answering questions about Trump’s announced campaign. “I don’t have any comments about the timing of that” he said before pivoting to the Georgia Senate runoff.

Rosendale is among a few dozen Republicans challenging House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid for party leader, as well as his bid to become House speaker in January. A California Republican, McCarthy’s leadership bid was challenged by far-right Republican Andy Biggs of Arizona, who mustered 31 votes of support to McCarthy’s 188.

Rosendale and other McCarthy opponents took to far-right media outlets Wednesday, making their case for changing the rules for how the House functions. Rosendale told far-right media personality Sebastian Gorka that “what we're asking for is a return to the way the rules used to be before all of this power was consolidated into the hands of the speaker, and a very small group of people that the speaker selects, which is known as the Rules Committee.”

Rules Committee makeup is nine people, and they are the ones who designate which amendments will be allowed on any given piece of legislation, Rosendale said. “And the speaker is the one who's going to dictate what bills are actually going to be brought out to the floor. Anyone who has served in a legislative body knows that's not how it works. Everyone should have the ability to amend every bill that has gone through the committee and should be allowed to come to the floor for a vote. And Kevin has demonstrated he is not willing to make those changes and wants to maintain that status quo, which consolidates power with him.”

Those 31 opponents and a desire to rewrite bills out of committee on the House floor pose challenges to McCarthy’s ability to maintain order in the closely divided House. McCarthy has backed away in recent weeks from the key conservative priorities like impeaching President Joe Biden. Rosendale has proposed impeachment proceedings against Biden officials, namely Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. There have been 14 bills by Republicans to impeach Biden or members of his cabinet. A change to the rules of operation for the House would allow those bills to be brought forward without the filter of the Rules Committee.

Republicans secured the House majority Wednesday a full week after the general election with 218 seats to the Democrats’ 210. Results for seven U.S. House seats remained undecided Wednesday, but there’s little room for dissention within Republican ranks on any vote with such a small majority. The 31 opponents to McCarthy’s leadership, while not being able to stop his appointment to speaker, could easily thwart any priority legislation.

Zinke’s staff on Wednesday said he was at work on the business at hand and couldn’t comment.

“Congressman-elect Zinke is in conference meetings the rest of the day and focused on the work at hand in the House this week,” said Heather Swift a Zinke advisor.