Daines visits Ukraine to survey war atrocities

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines arrived unexpectedly in war-torn Ukraine on Thursday, becoming one of the first members of Congress to do so.

The Montana Republican, who was on a planned tour of former Soviet states Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia, surfaced in Kyiv with U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Ukraine-born Republican lawmaker from Indiana.

The senator’s office issued footage of Daines visiting with someone wearing a war crimes investigation jacket, touring the destroyed home of the mayor of Bucha, and also a mass gravesite.

A New York Times reporter on the scene in Borodianka quoted Daines saying “nothing can substitute for actually being here, seeing it first-hand, spending time with the people and leaders here in Ukraine who have been horribly affected by this war.”

In the video of Daines visiting the Bucha mayor's home, a man can be heard talking about a sabotage group that was in the area, but left after five days.

The Ukrainian government had invited Spartz and Daines to tour the country and a government escort was provided, according to the Times.

Daines in a press release said evidence of war crimes are visible everywhere in Ukraine.

“America and the world need to know about Putin’s atrocities against the innocent people of Ukraine, now, not after time has passed and the aftermath of evil and bloodshed have been cleaned up,” Daines said. “The sooner we can provide Ukraine with the lethal aid they need to win this war, the sooner we will end the war crimes. President Zelenskyy has been urging leaders from around the world to come to Ukraine — I’m proud to help show that America stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom.”

The senator’s words of support for arms to Ukraine have been strong over the past month, though he was one of 31 lawmakers to vote against a $13.5 billion Ukraine aid package on March 10. That aid was included in a must-pass $1.5 trillion bill to fund the federal government to which Daines objected. Several Republicans objected to the size of the omnibus.

The aid package vote was the single Ukraine weapons supply vote taken in the Senate so far this year. It included $3.5 billion specifically for military supplies, in addition to arms issued earlier in the year. Wednesday, the White House announced that it had released another $800 million in military aid. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the United States has sent $2.6 billion in military aid, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Earlier, Daines called on the Biden administration to facilitate the transfer of Russian-made MiG fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine. Poland offered the MiG 29 jets on the condition that they be delivered to a U.S. Air Force base in Germany for the handoff. The United States declined, saying the U.S.-to-Ukraine transfer would be viewed as escalatory by Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.

Daines’ support for the MiG transfer was preceded by a meeting with members of the Ukraine government during a trip to Germany and Poland. That trip was organized by Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. Daines said the representatives of the Ukraine were emphatic that more lethal weapons were needed. Daines said transferring the jets wasn’t escalatory, given that the United States was already supplying missiles to Ukraine.

