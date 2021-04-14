 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dakota Access asks for full appeals court review on permit
editor's pick

Dakota Access asks for full appeals court review on permit

Dakota Access Pipeline

In this October 2016 file photo, construction continues on the Dakota Access pipeline. A hearing was scheduled for Friday, April 9, 2021, to determine whether the Dakota Access oil pipeline should be allowed to continue operating without a key permit while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental review on the project.

 TOM STROMME, Bismarck Tribune file photo

BISMARCK, N.D. — Owners of the Dakota Access pipeline have asked the full Washington D.C. circuit court to review a panel's decision that essentially said the North Dakota project is operating without a key permit, even though the decision to keep oil flowing remains in the hands of a federal judge.

The appeal filed Monday calls for a rehearing on ruling by the three-judge panel affirming U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's opinion that the pipeline is operating without a federal permit granting easement to cross beneath Lake Oahe, a reservoir along the Missouri River. Opponents want the pipeline shut down while the U.S. Corps of Engineers conducts an extensive environmental review.

The chances of a full review by the D.C. Court are unlikely and lawyers for the pipeline opponents aren't required to file a response unless requested by the court.

"That would be an indication that there is some potential interest," said Earthjustice attorney Jan Hasselman, who is representing the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its lawsuit against Dakota Access. Standing Rock straddles and North and South Dakota border.

Boasberg said at a hearing last week that he can issue a ruling independent of the appeals court. The Biden administration decided not to intervene in a possible shutdown, angering environmental groups and essentially leaving it up to Boasberg to decide.

A court hearing today could decide the fate of the highly contested Dakota Access Pipeline.A decision by federal regulators could result in a monthslong shutdown of the line as the Biden Administration performs an environmental review.The pipeline ships hundreds of thousands of barrels of North Dakota's crude oil to the Midwest and Gulf Coast.There are concerns of how carbon emissions from the line affect minority communities and the environment. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: George Floyd died of heart rhythm problem

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Judge orders delay amid debate over Dakota Access pipeline
State & Regional

Judge orders delay amid debate over Dakota Access pipeline

A judge on Friday delayed a decision on whether the Dakota Access Oil pipeline should be shut down while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts an environmental review on the project, after lawyers for the pipeline asked for more time to outline the effects of recent changes in the economy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News