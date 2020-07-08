Dakota Access Pipeline still moving oil despite shutdown order

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BISMARCK, N.D. — The owner of the Dakota Access Pipeline continued to fill it with North Dakota crude oil on Wednesday and said it has no immediate plans to shut down the line, despite a federal judge's order that it be stopped within 30 days for additional environmental review.

Pipeline owner Energy Transfer asked the court Wednesday to halt the order, and is seeking an expedited appeal.

"We are not shutting down the line immediately," said Vicki Granado, who noted that the Texas-based company is still taking orders to move oil on the line in August. "We're not saying we're going to defy anything."

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Monday ordered the pipeline shuttered for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil.

"We don't believe he has the authority to do this," Granado said.