Dakotas researchers look to take the steam out of streams

“Essentially the prototype that we’re using is a water tank and the water is getting pumped out of that water tank into a chilling unit. Then it goes through the chilling unit down to a box in the stream,” Kientz said. “The fish can swim in and out of the box in the stream where the cooler water is. We’re not actually cooling the stream itself, but small pockets contained within these boxes that are supposed to act as a refuge. So, when the water temps get high fish will sense where colder water is and move to it.”

The boxes, he said, can cool the water to as much as 5 degrees less than the rest of the stream, which can be beneficial during those hot periods in such streams as French Creek and Spring Creek, where temperatures can get up to 75 or 80 degrees.

Though Kientz said the Black Hills has not suffered major trout losses due to stream temperatures, the French Creek study will help biologists to become proactive if the current drought continues. During times of drought when water levels decrease, fish have less opportunities to find deep water with lower temperatures, and mortality rates could increase. Additionally, he said the science could preserve populations in Arizona and New Mexico, where biologists are seeing threatened trout species.