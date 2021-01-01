 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dakotas tribe prioritizes vaccine for native speakers

Dakotas tribe prioritizes vaccine for native speakers

{{featured_button_text}}

FORT YATES, N.D. — The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is prioritizing the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to those who speak Dakota and Lakota languages.

Standing Rock Tribal Chairman Mike Faith tells KXMB-TV it's about keeping customs alive.

"It's something we have to pass on to our loved ones, our history, our culture our language. We don't have it in black and white, we tell stories. That's why it's so important," Faith said.

The Standing Rock reservation straddles the North Dakota and South Dakota border and is home to about 8,000 people, more than half of whom live in North Dakota.

Faith said only about 300 people on the reservation are fluent in the language.

Frontline health care workers already have begun receiving he vaccine at the Fort Yates hospital, but starting next week priority will be for those who speak their native language.

In addition to those who can carry on the culture, the next phase includes elders, law enforcement, tribal courts and the school system, tribal officials said.

Tribal Health Director Margaret Gates said the Lakota and Dakota speakers "are the most important asset to our tribe and people because of the language."

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Tribes try to shield elders from virus
National

Tribes try to shield elders from virus

As Monica Harvey watched, crowds flocked to a Sam's Club in northern Arizona where she works, picking shelves clean of toilet paper and canned goods. Native American seniors couldn't move fast enough, and Harvey saw their faces fall when they reached empty shelves.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Education reporter Matt Hoffman's Fave 5 stories of 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News