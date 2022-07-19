Damaged Beartooth Highway to reopen south of Red Lodge on Friday at 5 p.m.

Just a little over a month after heavy flooding wiped out sections of the Beartooth Highway south of Red Lodge, repairs are expected to be completed and the route reopened by Friday at 5 p.m.

A Montana Department of Transportation official confirmed the reopening on Tuesday. The construction work was done by Riverside Contracting.

Rock Creek, which runs along the roadway, hit a record high flow on June 13, causing damage to the highway while also flooding homes and businesses in Red Lodge. The road is a summer lifeline for the community, providing a popular tourist attraction as it climbs to almost 11,000 feet while traveling into Wyoming in the Beartooth Mountains.

The road also connects Red Lodge to Cooke City and Silver Gate, communities at the Northeast Entrance to Yellowstone National Park. That entrance has been closed to automotive traffic following the flooding, which severely damaged the road between the communities and Gardiner at the North Entrance. However, the Park Service has opened six miles of the road from Silver Gate into the park to hikers and cyclists.

The flooding and lack of access to Yellowstone National Park has damaged the economies of all three communities, which rely heavily on tourism for summer income. The Park Service has said it hopes contractors can have the road temporarily repaired by fall with a new road in place in three to five months. Work is scheduled to begin at both ends of the damaged roadway next week.

Although the Beartooth Highway will be reopened, there will still be construction delays and closures on the Wyoming side near Beartooth Lake.

Closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday. There will be no closures Friday through Sunday. This is a hard closure and traffic will not be allowed to pass through during these times.

Closures will be in effect through mid-October and are necessary to allow for ongoing highway construction.