A 2007 Montana homicide case will be featured on NBC's "Dateline" Friday night.
The two-hour broadcast looks at the Ravalli County case in which Anne Stout was convicted of deliberate homicide in the shooting death of her husband, Bill Stout.
"Years after a Montana man is found dead, his son dreads what he’ll find when he opens up the box of case files, giving him insight into what really happened," reads NBC's description of the show. "Keith Morrison reports on his journey and the murder investigation that unraveled a revenge plot."
The show will feature interviews with the victim's son, Noah Stout, and Ravalli County Attorney Bill Fulbright, according to a press release from NBC News.
Stout is currently serving a life sentence in the Montana Women's Prison.
The show, called "The Box," is set to air Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, or 7 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.