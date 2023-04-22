Dawson Community College helped provide rapid training for a group of laid off Sidney Sugars employees who expressed interest in the trade of welding.

Over the course of two weeks between April 3 and 13, a total of 14 Sidney Sugars employees showed up to a specialized welding trailer in Sidney, beginning a rapid 25-hour training class designed to prepare the students for an entry-level welding job.

The 13-foot by 8-foot welding trailer, owned by Great Falls College and provided through a partnership between it and DCC, consists of six welding bays and a small classroom area.

The rapid welding training was funded through the Department of Labor and Industry’s Dislocated Worker Program, which is purposed to “provide services to individuals who meet one of the five categories of a dislocated worker.”

According to DCC Director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education Sara Engle, the rapid training proved overall successful, and those who took advantage of the training expressed they wish the class was longer.

“It went over very well,” Engle said. “Most of the feedback I got is they wish they would have had longer during each day.”

She added the 14 participants were divided into three groups — five in the first two groups and four in a third group — and trained three-and-a-half hours per day.

“They were just starting to get the hang of it and then class ends and you’ve got to wait until you come back the next day,” Engle said.

Despite the rapid nature of the training, all of them shared with Engle how much they enjoyed it and how valuable it was to them.

Even one who she explained was a “little bit apprehensive” at the start of the 25-hour training ended with an enjoyment for welding, as well as an award for best weld.

“(On) the last day, he apologized to everybody and we did ... a competition for whoever had the best weld and whoever had the best trophy, and he won the best weld,” Engle said. “It was awesome.”

The curriculum for the training was ultimately put together by DCC’s own welding technology instructors Doug Buscho and Riley Caudle, and taught by former DCC faculty Brent Nelson of Wibaux and alumni Alli Silvernale of Glendive.

Engle expressed gratitude for all of the work each of them put into making the training possible.

“We had the best instructors (and) they did an awesome job,” she said.

She specifically pointed to Silvernale’s involvement in the training.

“I wanted that dynamic because we had one female sign up for this who was super nervous,” Engle noted, adding even Silvernale expressed some nervousness in teaching others how to weld. “She’s a dang good welder, but being able to demonstrate that to somebody else, she was a little nervous how her approach was going to be taken by others.”

All 14 students in the rapid training ended the two weeks with a certificate on the same day Sidney Sugars was expected to send them home for the last time at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 14.

Although an unfortunate situation for those dislocated as a result of the Sidney Sugars closure, Engle believes the 14 that DCC was able to assist through the 25-hour welding training will move on and continue to contribute to the workforce in a different capacity.

“That was the whole point of the class, to give them that exposure to a whole new trade because a lot of them have only welded in high school classes,” she said. “Maybe they’ve watched the welders at Sidney Sugars and got to stand by them and do a little (bit of) tack welding with them, but have never really gotten in deep to do a full-blown class and learn about it.”

While 14 students in the training may not seem like many, Engle is ultimately proud that DCC is able to provide services to people in both Dawson County and surrounding communities who need assistance so they can continue contributing to the local workforce and economies in the communities they reside.

“If we can even help one person, that’s good enough for me,” Engle said. “Employers are going to be lucky if they get a former Sidney Sugars employee because they are all hard workers.”