Dawson County prison reports 53 cases of COVID-19

One inmate was transported to the local hospital for a three-day stay to receive supplemental oxygen and other care but is back on site, Canen said. The facility has two full-time registered nurses on staff, and protocols to call in nursing staff after hours as needed.

The most recent movement among state inmates was on Oct. 7, when new Department of Corrections inmates were booked in, Canen said.

“I think we’ll get through it, but I just wanted people to know with all this stuff, I’m not trying to hide anything,” he said. “It’s here and we’re dealing with it.”

The regional prison in Glendive has 170 beds, with 142 of them currently occupied. Canen said that misdemeanor cases in Dawson County aren’t currently being booked in an effort to keep the inmate population low.

This fall, the facility accepted seven Department of Corrections inmates that Cascade County had been holding, as the Cascade County Detention Center struggled with its population. The shift allowed Cascade County to better isolate sick inmates. The state inmates who were moved had all tested negative for the virus.