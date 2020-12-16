Dawson County prison reports 53 cases of COVID-19

A regional detention facility in Eastern Montana is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19.
In a press release issued Wednesday, Dawson County Sheriff Ross Canen said the facility currently has 53 inmates and 12 staff who have tested positive for the virus.
“We were holding off pretty good there until this, and we’ve been pretty diligent all these months,” Canen said. “But I guess even your best protocols don’t stop it.”
Those protocols require all staff to wear personal protective equipment, and require inmates to do so while in common areas outside of their cells.
The facility holds both state Department of Corrections inmates and county jail inmates. The two populations are kept separate but staff work with both.
Of the 127 state inmates at the Dawson County Correctional Facility currently, 77 agreed to be tested and 52 tested positive. Of the 15 county inmates, five agreed to be tested and one tested positive. Every inmate was given the opportunity to be tested.
Among staff, testing was mandatory.
Dawson County currently has 111 active cases of COVID-19 and has reported 20 deaths, according to the Department of Public Health and Human Services tracking website. None of the deaths have been among inmates or staff, Canen said.
One inmate was transported to the local hospital for a three-day stay to receive supplemental oxygen and other care but is back on site, Canen said. The facility has two full-time registered nurses on staff, and protocols to call in nursing staff after hours as needed.
The most recent movement among state inmates was on Oct. 7, when new Department of Corrections inmates were booked in, Canen said.
“I think we’ll get through it, but I just wanted people to know with all this stuff, I’m not trying to hide anything,” he said. “It’s here and we’re dealing with it.”
The regional prison in Glendive has 170 beds, with 142 of them currently occupied. Canen said that misdemeanor cases in Dawson County aren’t currently being booked in an effort to keep the inmate population low.
This fall, the facility accepted seven Department of Corrections inmates that Cascade County had been holding, as the Cascade County Detention Center struggled with its population. The shift allowed Cascade County to better isolate sick inmates. The state inmates who were moved had all tested negative for the virus.
The Montana Department of Corrections has minimized inmate movement during the pandemic, citing the risk of exposure posed by increased transportation, leaving inmates sentenced to prison or treatment facilities waiting in county jails.
Counties have bristled at the result, with some counties, like Yellowstone County, surpassing jail capacity because of the state inmates.
