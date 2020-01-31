2 dead after crash with school bus were father, daughter

The two people who died Thursday after a crash involving a school bus and a car on U.S. Highway 212 between Lame Deer and Ashland have been identified.

The victims are Aubree Elizabeth Nielsen Wallery, 28, and Steven John Wallery, 59, a father and daughter from Billings, according to the Rosebud County Coroner's Office. The pair, both traveling in a passenger car, were pronounced dead on scene.

The crash happened at about 6:46 a.m. on U.S. Highway 212 at about mile marker 51, according to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Aubree Wallery was driving east on HWY 212 in a Mitsubishi. The car was driving on a downhill slope curving right when it crossed over the center line and collided with a school bus that was driving west.

The car and bus came to a rest on the westbound lanes. The bus had three occupants. A bus driver, student and bus monitor were transported for medical treatment, but that was a precautionary measure, Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton said Thursday. According to the narrative only one person in the bus was injured from the crash.

Aubree Wallery was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Steven Wallery was not, according to the narrative.