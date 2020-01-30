2 dead after Eastern Montana crash involving school bus

Two people have died as a result of a crash involving a school bus and a passenger car traveling on U.S. Highway 212 Thursday morning between Lame Deer and Ashland.

The victims were not traveling on the school bus, but were in the passenger car involved in the crash, said Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton.

Fulton described the victims as adults and residents of Montana. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The sheriff's office was working with another county to identify the family of the deceased, according to an update posted on social media by the Rosebud County Sheriff's Office at about 12:45 p.m.

A bus driver, student and bus monitor were also transported for medical treatment, but Fulton said that was a precautionary measure.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. A trooper assigned to the crash was not immediately available to speak late Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 6:46 a.m. on U.S. Highway 212 at about mile marker 51, according to MHP's online incident tracker.

