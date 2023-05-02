The death of a grizzly bear found along the highway between Cody and Yellowstone National Park is being investigated.

A Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokesperson said the agency and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are conducting an inquiry into the incident, but would provide no further details.

The dead bear was reported to officials on Monday morning. Photographs of the bear lying on a hillside about 20 to 40 yards off the highway have been posted on Facebook by a Cody-area photographer. The photographer said she had seen the bear, a large boar, near the Newton Springs picnic area along the North Fork highway about 10 days ago.

Bears have recently been spotted in Montana's Paradise Valley and Yellowstone National Park as they search for food following winter. People recreating outdoors should carry bear spray and make noise to avoid coming into contact with a bear.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Wyoming Game and Fish.