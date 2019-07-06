Three people were found dead Saturday after a fatal crash in Big Horn County Friday afternoon, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The crash happened sometime on Friday outside of Kirby on Montana Highway 314 near mile marker 34, MHP Trooper Eric Winburn said.
One vehicle with three passengers went off the road and crashed into a creek, Winburn said.
Three adult men all died in the accident, according to Winburn. He did not know their ages.
The three men had apparently been missing since Friday, Winburn said. A family member of one of the victims was searching for the three and initially found the car crash.
The incident is still under investigation. Winburn said it was too early to speculate what caused the crash.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs is the primary agency on the ongoing investigation, Winburn said.