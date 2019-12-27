A 62-year-old Miles City man died Friday after his car collided with a semi just outside Glendive, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just before 6 a.m. at Interstate 94 at exit ramp 213, according to the MHP crash narrative. A semi, driven by a 61-year-old Wyoming man, was eastbound on the exit ramp at the intersection with Highway 16.
A Miles City man was driving a Dodge Caravan south bound on Highway 16 when the semi turned left into HWY 16.
The Dodge crashed into the rear trailer of the semi as it was turning. The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead on scene. The narrative did not specify whether the semi driver was injured from the crash.
Both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and the road was dry, according to MHP. Speed is suspected as a factor in the crash.
There have been 181 deaths on Montana roadways this year. There were 178 by this time last year, according to MHP.