{{featured_button_text}}
Highway 312 fatal

The St. Vincent HELP Flight helicopter takes off with an injured passenger over the scene of a fatal crash at the intersection of Highway 312 and N. 8th Rd. near Huntley on Wednesday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

One person died in a crash northeast of Huntley, and one person was airlifted to a Billings hospital Wednesday afternoon.

The two-car collision at N. 8th Rd. and Highway 312 was reported to Montana Highway Patrol after 3 p.m. One vehicle pulled out in front of the other on the highway, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Josh French.

The Worden Volunteer Fire Department and Lockwood firefighters forced one car open using the Jaws of Life to free one occupant.

A total of four people were involved in the crash, two in each car, French said. One occupant was airlifted by a St. Vincent HELP Flight helicopter. It’s unclear whether the other two people were injured.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
0