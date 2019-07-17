One person died in a crash northeast of Huntley, and one person was airlifted to a Billings hospital Wednesday afternoon.
The two-car collision at N. 8th Rd. and Highway 312 was reported to Montana Highway Patrol after 3 p.m. One vehicle pulled out in front of the other on the highway, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Josh French.
The Worden Volunteer Fire Department and Lockwood firefighters forced one car open using the Jaws of Life to free one occupant.
A total of four people were involved in the crash, two in each car, French said. One occupant was airlifted by a St. Vincent HELP Flight helicopter. It’s unclear whether the other two people were injured.