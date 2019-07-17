An 80-year-old woman died and a man and another woman were severely injured in a crash northeast of Huntley Wednesday afternoon involving a Hyundai and a Suburban.
Around 3 p.m., one vehicle pulled in front of another on Highway 312 at N. 8th Rd., Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Snelling said. Two people were in each vehicle.
The 80-year-old woman, a passenger in the Hyundai, died in the crash. The Hyundai's 60-year-old male driver was taken by HELP Flight to St. Vincent Healthcare. The Suburban's passenger, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The 30-year-old man driving the Suburban was uninjured.
It appears that the 80-year-old woman and the driver were not wearing seat belts. “It was a contributing factor to the severity of the injuries,” Snelling said.
It is unknown whether the driver or passenger of the Suburban were wearing seat belts. Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, Snelling said.
The Hyundai driver was freed from the car using the Jaws of Life before he was taken by HELP flight to a hospital.
The Worden Volunteer Fire Department, Lockwood Fire District, and Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash.
Highway 312 was closed to allow the HELP Flight helicopter to land while traffic was detoured on Railroad Highway as crews worked.
MHP is investigating the crash.