One man was killed and two people injured in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Wyoming about an hour and a half south of Jackson.
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 89, near mile marker 96, just north of Afton.
John Koerber, 22, of Jackson, died on scene. Koerber, driving a 2002 Ford Focus, was traveling north on the highway when he lost control of his car. The road was icy and snowy.
Koerber's car slid into the southbound lane and crashed into an oncoming GMC Sierra, pulling an empty horse trailer, WHP's report states.
The 49-year-old driver, Corey Christensen, and his passenger Maryanne Christensen, 48, were both taken to the Star Valley Medical Center for injuries in the crash.
The Christensens and Koerber were all wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash. The Sunday crash marks the 142nd fatality on Wyoming roadways in 2019.