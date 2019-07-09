A woman died and two others were taken to local hospitals after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Paradise Valley, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The crash happened about 2:20 p.m. A recreational vehicle was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 89 with two passengers. Near mile marker 26, the RV drove off the right side of the road and overturned onto its passenger side, MHP Sgt. Adam Kloster said.
A woman who was sitting on the passenger side of the RV died on scene. Kloster did not know her age.
The two other people in the RV were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, and were already released Kloster said.
Kloster said he believed the RV was from out-of-state.
An investigation is ongoing. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as contributing factors, but the speed of the RV is unknown.
This is the second fatal crash in two days on Montana roadways. On Monday, a 48-year-old man from Washington died in a one-vehicle wreck near Jordan in Garfield County. His car also went off the right side of the road and overturned.