Deadline extended for tribes to seek broadband licenses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Federal Communications Commission is giving tribes another month to apply for a band of wireless spectrum that would help them establish or expand internet access on their land.

Tribes pushed to be first in line to apply for licenses for the mid-band spectrum that is largely unassigned across the western United States and once was reserved for educational institutions. The tribal priority window opened in February and was set to close Monday. It's now been extended to Sept. 2.

The extra time is far less than what tribes and tribal organizations had sought as they struggle to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The FCC said the extension “strikes an appropriate balance” in giving tribes more time to apply but not delaying licenses to those that already applied.

“In light of the simplified application process as well as the extensive outreach done by commission staff, a lengthy extension of the deadline is unnecessary, as evidenced by the large number of applications we’ve already received,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

The FCC has estimated that about one-third of people living on tribal lands don’t have access to high-speed internet, but others say the figure is twice as high.