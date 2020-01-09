A 52-year-old man who was found dead Wednesday behind the Park City post office died by suicide, according to Stillwater County Sheriff Charles "Chip" Kem.
Kem announced in a press release Thursday afternoon that per his agency's practice they would not identify the man because they do not identify people who die by suicide.
The man was described by Kem as a 52-year-old Park City resident. The man's family has been notified, according to the press release.
The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office had initially investigated the death as suspicious. Explaining that decision in his press release, the sheriff wrote that decision was motivated in part by the fact that the man was "partially concealed with a garbage bag when he was found."
An autopsy that took place Thursday "confirmed and corroborated evidence obtained at the scene," according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office was called about the discovery of a body "partially concealed in the area behind the Park City Post Office," at about 7:06 a.m., Wednesday, according to an earlier press release from the sheriff's office.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the preliminary investigation, which resulted in the temporary closure of Clark Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue for several hours while the investigation continued and the scene was processed.