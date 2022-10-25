Deer, elk harvest down in Region 4; bad weather blamed for poor turnout

GREAT FALLS – This year’s general rifle season opener in the Augusta area was met with wet, snowy, foggy and windy conditions, leading to below-average hunter participation and harvest success.

A total of 164 hunters passed through the Augusta check station over the two-day opening weekend – 28% below the 10-year average. Although inclement weather typically leads to favorable conditions for big game hunting, the combination of cool, wet weather and low visibility had many hunters content to remain at home and wait for better conditions in the weeks ahead.

Harvest success was also low with only 28 big game animals checked, which is 36% below the 10-year average. Mule and white-tailed deer harvest were approximately 5% and 39% below recent averages. Total deer harvest includes several deer that were brought to the check station by youth hunters during the two-day youth deer season on Thursday and Friday prior to the general opening day. Elk harvest amounted to just under half of a normal opening weekend. In addition to the deer and elk, one black bear and a variety of game birds were also checked.

FWP game wardens also reported contacting a fewer than average number of hunters, although hunter activity seemed to increase slightly on Sunday and Monday after the rain and snowy weather ended. Wardens urge hunters to respect private property access and be especially cautious of damaging roads while they are wet and muddy.

The general deer and elk seasons run through Nov. 27. The check station operated by FWP along Main Street in Augusta is the only biological check station in Region 4 and operates seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 p.m. on weekends.

Hunters are reminded they must stop at any check station they pass while hunting, whether or not they have harvested game. Biological check stations are intended primarily for biologists to gather trends and statistical information about animals and hunters.