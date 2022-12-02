Deer, elk hunter numbers down across much of state

Blame the weather, or maybe the wildlife. Blame regulation changes or a lack of hunter interest. Whatever the reason, across Montana it appears hunter numbers were down at game check stations operated by Fish, Wildlife & Parks during this fall’s five-week rifle season. The season ended on Nov. 27.

The Augusta check station may have documented one of the most extreme drops. It reported the lowest number of hunters in 30 years with the number of game animals the second lowest in almost 40 years.

Wildlife biologist Brent Lonner has managed the check station in Augusta for the past 17 years. He said there are a number of factors related to hunter harvest every year such as big game distribution, access and hunter effort. That region of the state also saw extreme drought throughout the summer.

The drop in hunter participation could only slightly be attributed to fewer licenses sold, according to FWP's Greg Lemon, with a drop of 1% for deer and elk resident sales.

"However, in some areas we reduced the number of deer B licenses due to declining deer numbers, that might have an impact," he said.

In southeastern Montana, Baker wildlife biologist Melissa Foster noted this season offered a wide array of changing weather conditions that could have been a factor in hunter turnout and success.

“The 2022 season started with mild conditions,” she said. “The fall rains and subsequent green-up and available water on the landscape was great for wildlife but made for difficult hunting, as animals tend to be dispersed on the landscape, in smaller groups, and more difficult to pattern.

“Exacerbating that was the fact that numbers of both mule and white-tailed deer were down following last year's extreme drought and hemorrhagic disease outbreaks,” Foster said. “Lower-than-average numbers combined with better-than-average conditions makes for very difficult hunting.”

Then the weather abruptly turned bitterly cold, which served to concentrate deer into habitat that offered thermal cover. Foster noted there were many days with blowing snow and wind and sub-zero temperatures that created miserable conditions for hunters to be afield.

“Deep snow drifts in places limited travel and crusty snow made sneaking a challenge with the crunch of footsteps making it difficult to get close to quarry undetected,” she said.

The end of the season saw more mild conditions and lots of hunters afield, but mud from melting snow made for difficult travel through a lot of the area, Foster noted.

“Many hunters reported seeing better numbers of deer toward the end of the season, even though numbers overall are down from previous years,” Foster said. “Age structures were good, with 85 percent of harvested bucks checked closing weekend at Glendive being 3.5 years of age or older.”

According to Forsyth-based wildlife biologist Steve Atwood, who manned the Hysham station, “The feedback from hunters was that in general mule deer numbers were down from last year, but most reported having a chance to harvest deer and valued their opportunities to hunt in eastern Montana.”

“Hunters pursuing white-tailed deer reported seeing good to average numbers and harvest success was quite good on whitetails,” Atwood said.

In southwestern Montana, elk hunter success surged because of the early snowy, cold weather which concentrated elk on more accessible low-elevation winter ranges. There were also high numbers of elk going into the hunting season, and many private landowners in the area allowed opportunities for elk harvest.

The Cameron check station in the Madison Valley counted 2,454 hunters during the season who shot 399 elk, well above the long-term average of 202 elk. Hunter success was also above average this season at the Gallatin Canyon check station at 15%.

Results from Region 5 and 6 check stations have not been released.