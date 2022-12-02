 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deer, elk hunter numbers down across much of state

Elk and pronghorns

A bull elk wanders through a field beneath a small herd of pronghorns near the North Entrance of Yellowstone National Park this fall.

 Brett French

Blame the weather, or maybe the wildlife. Blame regulation changes or a lack of hunter interest. Whatever the reason, across Montana it appears hunter numbers were down at game check stations operated by Fish, Wildlife & Parks during this fall’s five-week rifle season. The season ended on Nov. 27.

The Augusta check station may have documented one of the most extreme drops. It reported the lowest number of hunters in 30 years with the number of game animals the second lowest in almost 40 years.

Wildlife biologist Brent Lonner has managed the check station in Augusta for the past 17 years. He said there are a number of factors related to hunter harvest every year such as big game distribution, access and hunter effort. That region of the state also saw extreme drought throughout the summer.

The drop in hunter participation could only slightly be attributed to fewer licenses sold, according to FWP's Greg Lemon, with a drop of 1% for deer and elk resident sales.

"However, in some areas we reduced the number of deer B licenses due to declining deer numbers, that might have an impact," he said.

In southeastern Montana, Baker wildlife biologist Melissa Foster noted this season offered a wide array of changing weather conditions that could have been a factor in hunter turnout and success.

“The 2022 season started with mild conditions,” she said. “The fall rains and subsequent green-up and available water on the landscape was great for wildlife but made for difficult hunting, as animals tend to be dispersed on the landscape, in smaller groups, and more difficult to pattern.

“Exacerbating that was the fact that numbers of both mule and white-tailed deer were down following last year's extreme drought and hemorrhagic disease outbreaks,” Foster said. “Lower-than-average numbers combined with better-than-average conditions makes for very difficult hunting.”

Then the weather abruptly turned bitterly cold, which served to concentrate deer into habitat that offered thermal cover. Foster noted there were many days with blowing snow and wind and sub-zero temperatures that created miserable conditions for hunters to be afield.

“Deep snow drifts in places limited travel and crusty snow made sneaking a challenge with the crunch of footsteps making it difficult to get close to quarry undetected,” she said.

The end of the season saw more mild conditions and lots of hunters afield, but mud from melting snow made for difficult travel through a lot of the area, Foster noted.

“Many hunters reported seeing better numbers of deer toward the end of the season, even though numbers overall are down from previous years,” Foster said. “Age structures were good, with 85 percent of harvested bucks checked closing weekend at Glendive being 3.5 years of age or older.”

According to Forsyth-based wildlife biologist Steve Atwood, who manned the Hysham station, “The feedback from hunters was that in general mule deer numbers were down from last year, but most reported having a chance to harvest deer and valued their opportunities to hunt in eastern Montana.”

“Hunters pursuing white-tailed deer reported seeing good to average numbers and harvest success was quite good on whitetails,” Atwood said.

In southwestern Montana, elk hunter success surged because of the early snowy, cold weather which concentrated elk on more accessible low-elevation winter ranges. There were also high numbers of elk going into the hunting season, and many private landowners in the area allowed opportunities for elk harvest.

The Cameron check station in the Madison Valley counted 2,454 hunters during the season who shot 399 elk, well above the long-term average of 202 elk. Hunter success was also above average this season at the Gallatin Canyon check station at 15%.

Results from Region 5 and 6 check stations have not been released.

Check station details

Here are more details on specific check stations:

Augusta: There were 2,222 hunters checked during the five-week season, representing a 37% reduction from the 10-year average. A total of 612 big game animals were brought through the check station in 2022, compared to the 10-year average of 819 and 20-year average of 881 animals. Despite the low numbers, overall harvest success rates were good with more than 27% of hunters successfully harvesting big game vs. the recent average of 23%.

White-tailed deer harvest was about 10% below the 10- and 20-year averages, but a 33% improvement over last year.

Mule deer harvest was also below average at 34% and 49% below the 10-year and 20-year averages. Mule deer harvest was the lowest recorded for this check station for at least the last 25 years.

Total elk harvest this season was approximately 40% below the 10- and 20-year averages, but 62% above last year’s record low numbers. Harvest was approximately a 50/50 split between antlered and antlerless elk, and hunter success this year was best during the middle weeks of the season.

The HD 442 quota finished with 69 elk harvested (42 bulls and 27 antlerless), compared to totals of 50 in 2021 and 62 elk in 2020. The HD 424 quota finished with 12 elk harvested (10 bulls, two antlerless). Total ‘Sun River elk’ harvest (HDs 424, 425 & 442) passing through the check station amounted to 110 elk (59 bulls, 53 antlerless). A total of 45 elk were checked from HD 422 (21 antlered, 24 antlerless).

Twenty-four antlerless elk were checked from HD 425 (Sun River WMA and adjacent lands). All five of the either-sex elk license holders in HD 425 were successful. Unlike last year, the improved success of antlerless elk harvest in this district was due to the early arrival of cold and snowy weather pushing a significant number of Sun River elk to migrate from the backcountry toward their winter range. It was estimated that there were well over 1,000 elk on the Sun River WMA and adjacent private lands by the end of the season.

Seven of the eight either-sex bighorn sheep hunters were successful in sheep districts 421-424, and the average age of the rams taken on these licenses was 6 years old. This is similar to last year’s average age but slightly below the target average minimum age of 7.5 years set by FWP biologists. Of note, the bighorn sheep auction license holder successfully filled his license this year in HD 424, harvesting an 11.5-year-old ram.

One black bear was checked at the check station, but a total of 46 have been reported as harvested from the greater Rocky Mountain Front area by the end of the season. One wolf was brought to the check station and a total of five have been checked in wolf management unit 400 this season. There were also six antelope, one mountain lion, and various game birds checked.

Hysham: The number of hunters was below average for the closing weekend. A total of 61 parties (average = 70) and 98 hunters (average = 138) were contacted by FWP staff. Although the hunter numbers were slightly down, the harvest rate was 11% above the 10-year average. Big game animals that were checked included 39 mule deer (36 bucks, three does), 21 white-tailed deer (16 bucks, five does) and four bull elk.

Glendive: Twenty-four parties and 48 total hunters passed through on the final weekend with 11 mule deer bucks, three mule deer does, seven whitetail bucks and two whitetail does. Seven hunters harvested 31 total birds (24 pheasants, four sharp-tailed grouse, and three Hungarian partridge). The overall hunter success rate was 47.9%.

Ashland: Hunter traffic was lighter than typical for the closing weekend, with a total of 46 parties (average = 59), or 96 hunters (average = 112). The hunter success rate was 32%, moderately below the five-year average of 39% for this weekend of the season. Harvest included 15 mule deer (11 bucks, four does), 11 white-tailed deer (seven bucks, four does), five elk (one bull, four cows) and one turkey.

Region 3: Collectively, 5, 523 hunters shot 64 white-tailed deer, 175 mule deer and 552 elk.

The Divide check station staff met with 1,401 hunters. Hunter success was 9.7%. The number of hunters was 7% less than last year and 4% below the 12-year average. Hunter success this year was slightly higher than last year and the 12-year average.

FWP wildlife staff operated a game check station at Canyon Ferry on the first and final weekends of the general season. On Nov. 26 and 27, FWP staff met with 243 hunters, 6.2 % of whom were successful. These figures are below the long-term averages for the final weekend.

During the last weekend at Alder 182 hunters were checked, about 9% fewer than average. Harvest success was about average at 21%.

Wildlife staff ran a check station in Gardiner during the first and second weekends of the season, reporting hunter success rates of about 11% and 17%, respectively.

Fewer hunters than usual took to western Montana's unseasonably snowy mountains during general rifle season this fall. Those who did found greater success than last year — especially with elk.

